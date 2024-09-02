Loved Princess Charlotte's smart sailor dress? This Next lookalike is fit for a princess

Princess Charlotte may only be nine, but the young royal is swiftly following in her mother's fashionable footsteps.

The Princess of Wales' daughter has looked nothing short of immaculate whenever she's joined her royal family on official outings.

From her sleek, tied back hair to her pretty and pressed dresses, Charlotte continues to prove she's already earned her sartorial stripes, and is often dubbed as having 'Queen energy' by doting royal fans.

© Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales twinned with her daughter Charlotte

Echoing her mother's outfit for her first outing of 2024, Princess Charlotte twinned with her mum Kate in a navy and cream sailor's dress adorned with a smart cream bow during Trooping the Colour.

Real reason royal children wear sailor's suits

All three of the Prince and Princess of Wales' children have worn nautical outfits for royal events, just like Prince William and Prince Harry did when they were young - but what's the reason royal children often rock sailor's suits?

© Chris Jackson Princess Charlotte looked pretty and regal in a sailor dress

Queen Victoria is believed to have sparked the sartorial sailor's spree. During her reign, she requested a child-sized naval outfit be made for her eldest son, Prince Edward.

Writing in her diary about it, the late Queen wrote: "Bertie put on his sailor's dress, which was beautifully made by the man on board who makes for our sailors. When he appeared, the officers and sailors who were all assembled on deck to see him, cheered, and seemed delighted".

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Charlotte also wore a sailor dress in 2023

Get the royal look

We can imagine this charming Laura Ashley Sailor Dress - available at Next from £42 - in Princess Charlotte's immaculate wardrobe.

Described by the brand as a "regal" dress, this white and navy frock is the perfect occasion dress perfect for dancing. Featuring contrast navy detailing, polka dot bow and midi length, it wouldn't be a surprise if William and Kate's daughter was seen in this at her next royal outing.

HELLO!'s Fashion & Beauty News Editor Laura Sutcliffe has been writing about Princess Charlotte's royal style since she was a toddler.

She adds: "This dress has a beautiful vintage silhouette and luxury quality we would expect from a royal wardrobe, but at a fraction of the price. I love the bow detailing, which mirrors the Princess of Wales' stunning bow neckline on her dress at Trooping the Colour. It's fit for a Princess of any age!"

We're all well acquainted with the 'Kate effect' causing trends to fluctuate, but after Princess Charlotte's fashionable appearance this summer - we wouldn't be surprised if sailor dresses become even more popular.

If you're feeling inspired by the Wales' family's nautical dressing, this alternative option from H&M is perfect for mini princesses - and even more affordable.

At just £19.99 this cotton number makes an ideal party dress or occasion outfit for a young girl.