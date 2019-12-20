Fancy dressing your little ones like the adorable Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis this Christmas? Well, great news royal fans, because we've tracked down the exact outfits the famous children wore to the Queen's Christmas Lunch at Buckingham Palace. The children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked so cute as they peered out of the windows of their parents' car. Photographers captured the sweet moment, also giving us a glimpse of the family's festive outfits. Little Louis was dressed in a cosy, green Fairisle-print jumper, while pretty Charlotte matched mum in a navy and burgundy tartan dress with Peter Pan collar.

WATCH: See the royal family arrive at Buckingham Palace

You can still get your hands on both these sweet outfits online, just in time for Christmas! Charlotte's frock is the Nutcracker Dress by Little Alice London, made from crisp cotton with a velvet collar, mother of pearl buttons and a sash tie.

MORE: The skirt version of Kate Middleton’s floral & Other Stories dress is in the sale

Nutcracker Dress, £68, Little Alice London

The dress is priced £68 and comes in age one to eight, however, when we checked only ages one, three and four were left in stock, so be quick!

Louis' smart knit is the Parsnip Fairisle Jumper in green by the Spanish label Amaia Kids and is priced at £50. It's made from a blend of cashmere, wool and merino with mother of pearl buttons down the front and a trendy Fairisle pattern around the neck.

MORE: Princess Eugenie wore a vibrant red dress for the Queen's Christmas lunch and it's perfect for the festive season

The jumper comes in sizes six months to eight years but only age 6-12 months, age 3-4 and age 7-8 are still in stock. We doubt they'll hang along for long.

Parsnip Fairisle Jumper, £50, Amaia Kids

We can imagine the excitement is building in the Cambridge household as Christmas Eve approaches. The royal family are expected to spend the holiday period with the Queen in Sandringham and according to reports, George and Charlotte may make their public debut on the walk to church with William and Kate on Christmas Day.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.