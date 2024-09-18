Cat Deeley's floral mini is the transitional dress I never knew I needed

Cat Deeley's outfits are just the inspiration I need for this in-between weather. It's part summer, part winter, with a whole lot of autumn vibes thrown in. Thanks to Cat, I now have a few ideas on what to wear, with her latest This Morning outfit spot on for this summer-autumn hybrid we're enjoying.

Cat's dress on Wednesday's This Morning is a cute, flirty mini dress from Mint Velvet. Dubbed the 'Navy Abstract Print Cotton Mini Dress', its giving the illusion of a floral pattern without actually being floral - perfect for us less girly girls, like me.

© instagram Cat Deeley looks sensational in a flirty Mint Velvet mini dress

The dress, available in sizes 6 - 18, is a transitional dream, with longer sleeve for warmth but a shorter length for cool. Wear with a leather jacket and ballet pumps now, or add tights for winter. Cat wore her Mint Velvet dress with a pair of strappy cream heels from Zara, and that's a great way to dress it up for a night out or occasion.

The sweet dress features a crew neckline, and has added cool thanks to the puff shoulders, long sleeves and ruffle hemline. It's 100% cotton too, so you won't overheat in it and the fabric will help to keep you cool, even on those central-heating heavy winter days. It's the perfect mix of comfort and style, with its flattering silhouette and autumnal hues.

The 47-year-old has once again tapped into a micro trend we're seeing popping up on the high street, with transitional dresses - particularly mini, floral dresses - a popular style right now. I'd wear this dress with white ankle socks and chunky loafers to dial down the feminine detailing, and pop an oversized blazer over the top. Another way to style it would be with knee high boots, either a classic and clean style or a Givenchy-style knee high, with a foldover element.

The 80s power shoulder detailing is also giving me Emily In Paris vibes, with Emily's wardrobe featuring exaggerated shoulder dresses in in the latest series. See, Cat's always part of the zeitgeist!

Cat Deeley with co-host Ben Shepherd on This Morning

Mint Velvet is a favourite of Cat's to wear on This Morning. She's relied on the British brand for many editions of the show, from a sell-out white broderie anglaise dress from the store to a floral maxi dress and Mint Velvet khaki waistcoat, showcasing the versatility of both Cat's style and the high street brand.