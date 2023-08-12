Ruth Langsford has found the perfect blazer for the new season

Ruth seems to have a flattering trouser suit in every colour

Ruth Langsford may just be the Queen of blazers. From her Barbie pink pieces to her pastel green styles, the Loose Women panellist seems to have one in every colour – but her latest addition may be our favourite.

Ruth took to Instagram to share a video of herself wearing a royal blue blazer suit on Saturday, which she teamed with a white shirt and a pair of gold heels.

© Instagram Ruth styled the blue blazer with matching trousers and a pair of gold heels

The 63-year-old accessorised with a selection of delicate gold jewellery, wearing her hair in voluminous waves which perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, Ruth opted for a hint of pink eyeshadow, a flutter of mascara, a rosy blush and a nude lip to round off the look.

It's unclear exactly where Ruth picked up her stylish two-piece, but we've found the royal blue trousers suits that look so similar.

ASOS's stylish co-ord features an oversized blazer with lightly padding shoulders, along with a pair of high-waisted tailored trousers and an elasticated waist.

M&S's single-breasted blazer is so flattering with its fitted design, and it could be styled with jeans or a skirt, or pick up the matching trousers to complete the look.

Royal blue outfits have been trending for 2023, and the striking shade is the perfect transitional option for the change of seasons, not to mention that it looks great with every hair and skin tone. We'd style a blue suit with a pair of white strappy heels for an elegant evening look, or opt for a pair of sneakers for an effortlessly smart ensemble.

Celebrity hair and makeup artist Olivia Daley shared a behind-the-scenes video of Ruth on her Instagram, which showed the This Morning star getting glammed up and posing in regal attire for her new Royal Match advert.

Feeling inspired? Shop more of our favourite trouser suits

NOW SHOP

7 genius products Ruth Langsford loves that you can shop on Amazon

Blue dresses are trending - 16 of our favourites for summer