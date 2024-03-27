12 best shackets for women to shop instead of a spring jacket

I love a transitional fashion piece, an item that can span seasons from the hottest of months to the chilliest of days. And the shacket, part overshirt, part jacket, is just one of those in-between season items you'll wonder how you ever lived without.

Before your mind is filled with khaki shackets or plaid shackets from the 90s, the casual piece has been reinvented for 2024 to come in all a wide range of designs, colours and textures. These days, you'll find as many women's shackets in pleasingly neutral shades like cream, white or black as you will animal print, cord finishes and fluffy, borg textures. In other words, its a versatile piece that transcends trends and remains a staple in many of our wardrobes - mine included. If its a check shacket you want, there's plenty of those too.

The best shackets for women - at a glance The khaki shacket: Hush Pippa Utility Jacket, £99 / $140 The black shacket: New Look Black Shacket, £29.99 The denim shacket: M&S Quilted Denim Shacket, £45 / $79.99 The grey shacket: Karen Millen Grey Overshirt, £60 / $102 The cream shacket: ASOS Cotton Twill Shacket, £30 / $42.99

Not quite as bulky or warm as a spring jacket, but more substantial than your average shirt, it's the perfect layering piece perfect for throwing on over jeans and a tee, a floral dress or your loungewear. And spoiler, it's lightweight enough to fit under a slightly heavier spring coat too - I wear one on the school run over a varsity sweatshirt, to take the edge of a not so sunny spring day. Because let's face it, we're not quite in those heady days of scorching summer, or even warm spring, just yet.

How I chose the best shackets

Style: From neutral, classic shackets to floral, animal print and textured, I've included a range of styles of shackets.

Price: Luckily, shackets are, generally, quite affordable and this edit includes shackets all under £100.

New in: These aren't your old stock of shackets, this list includes the new in shackets that have just hit the high street

Celebrities wearing shackets

It's not unusual to see an off-duty celebrity outfit include a shacket, with plaid for J-Lo, black for Kendall Jenner and a check embellished combo for Ashley Roberts.

Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner and Ashley Roberts wearing shackets

They're not alone; Kate Moss' khaki shacket is the stuff of legends, while Lily Collins caused a sellout of a brown Mango shacket that she wore on a shopping trip a few years back.

How to wear a shacket

There really are no hard and fast rules when it comes to wearing one. Think of it as a cousin to your denim jacket, just as versatile if not more so - shackets look particularly stylish with leather or straight leg jeans, but you can use one as a lightweight wear anywhere jacket over a dress, a casual outfit or something smarter too.

From neutral to brightly hues, these influencers show how versatile a shacket is

I love the look of layering a shacket over a thin roll neck, or belting it and wearing with a spring skirt. And they're just as useful in a bright pattern as they are a neutral, like khaki or grey.