The fall sneakers I have on my AW24 wish list: From silver adidas to burgundy Nike & even dark green Vejas

I wear sneakers pretty much every day. I wear them for work, and I wear them on the weekend and sometimes I even wear them on a night out with my sequins. I just love feeling comfortable but I also like to look fashionable so I refresh my feeds regularly to see what new sneakers I want to buy.

My go-to brands seem to be Adidas, VEJA, New Balance and Nike, but just like your regular closet, the seasons change and sometimes your sneaker collection needs a refresh.

I don't need to tell you that burgundy is the shade du jour right now, and the same rule applies for your sneaks. I'm desperate for the Adidas Spezials in burgundy, but so far, no luck.

As I'm already shopping for my fall sneakers, I thought I'd share my wish list with you in case you're on the hunt as well. I can't guarantee that these will be in stock when you click on the link, because to be quite honest, they're selling like absolute hot cakes.

© Getty Images Silver sneaks will be the party wear shoe of choice next season

How I chose the best fall sneakers

Stylish brands: I'm featuring the brands I consider to be super cool such as Adidas, Puma, Veja, Nike, Vans and New Balance.

How to style fall sneakers

For this, I'm looking to the street style stars and the celebrities for the ultimate fall sneakers outfit inspiration! I love how these stylish women are wearing their cool fall sneakers with suits and satin slip skirts. In the photo below you've got the celebrities rocking their comfy lace-ups. From Hailey Bieber - who pretty much started Adidas mania - to Kaia Gerber in her Nike sneakers and Emily Ratajkowski in her Puma sneaks.

© Getty Images Fall sneaker inspiration courtesy of the stars

Best fall sneakers for AW24

Adidas Gazelle In Auburn Pink Gum © Adidas £84.99 AT OFFICE $99 AT AMAZON US Editor's Note: OK, I think I may have found my dream fall shoe - auburn brown mixed with bubblegum pink. Swoon. The Gazelle is an original silhouette from 1979 and they're timeless and super comfortable. They also go with a lot of the colours that are in style for autumn and winter. Sold.



New Balance 530 In White And Green © New Balance £100 AT ASOS $104 AT NORDSTROM Editor's Note: I have two pairs of New Balance 501 lace-ups and they are genuinely my most comfortable trainers I own. The chunky style might not be everyone's taste, but I love them for the comfort factor and I think they look really cool with winter leggings. The white and green colourway feels very autumnal and these are already selling out on many websites.

Veja Volley In Green © Veja £110 AT SELFRIDGES $140 AT NORDSTROM Veja Volley If Princess Kate is looking for a new pair of Veja sneaks to add to her collection, she might be very interested in the new colourful range. The Volley sneaks originally launched in 2005, and these are inspired by Brazilian volleyball shoes of the 70s. Crafted from an organic cotton upper and featuring premium leather and suede panels, this high-quality footwear is great to keep on all day long.

Adidas Originals Samba In Metallic Silver And Black © Adidas £95 AT ASOS $180 AT AMAZON US Editor's Note: Ok, so it too soon to think about party shoes? I'm not talking about stilettos, I'm talking about metallic adidas trainers. WANT! Look at how cool these are. Crafted from soft leather with luxurious suede, these trainers have become a timeless icon of street style. I'll be wearing these with my party wear, that's for sure.

Nike Court Vision Low In White And Dragon Red © Nike £74.99 AT NIKE $79.95 AT DSW US Editor's Note: I love Nike trainers, but they've taken a back seat while I've had a love affair with adidas. Could these Nike Court sneaks bring me back? These feature an upper inspired by old-school basketball sneakers and the classic rubber cupsole seen on some of history's most iconic silhouettes.

Puma SpeedCat OG In Black © Puma £90 AT PUMA $100 AT PUMA US Editor's Note: These are all over my TikTok right now, with fashion mavens telling me to ditch the adidas sneaks and go for these instead. The more I look at them, the more I like them. However, tracking them down will be a real mission.