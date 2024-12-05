What I'm shopping in AllSaints' December sale: Leather jackets, leopard dresses and ankle boots

The Cyber sales have ended but that doesn't mean that's the end of some amazing fashion discounts - just look at AllSaints, who have launched their December sale in time for Christmas.

Making some of their iconic leather jackets significantly more affordable, it's not just the wardrobe staples that I'll be shopping from AllSaints. I'm a big fan of their knitwear, which spans from the quiet luxury end of style to bolder, patterned pieces as well as the AllSaints skirts, which always touch on the trends and have been reimagined with an edge - think midi skirts with asymmetric hems, leather pleated maxi skirts and flippy sequin mini skirts.

And an AllSaints hoodie makes a brilliant Christmas gift for your number one guy, and there's money off those too.

Of course, AllSaints and leather are an iconic duo so don't sleep on treating yourself to something of that ilk. Leather jackets aside, the AllSaints leather trousers, skirts and bags are worth a second look along with their leather footwear. Every piece is crafted from premium soft leather, using the highest quality materials so they last. These are the sort of wardrobe pieces you'll pull out time and time again.

When does the AllSaints end of season sale end?

The offer is live now, and will end in January. The discount is already applied to the products, so you'll see the price as you scroll.

What to expect in the AllSaints sale?

Expect up to 40% off, including womenswear, footwear, menswear and accessories, across basics, tailoring, partywear and everything else in-between.

What to buy in the AllSaints sale

Ellis Leather Funnel Neck Biker Jacket £287 (save 30%) This is about as classic a leather jacket as they come. With a high funnel neck, metal hardware and flattering silhouette, it's the piece you'll pull out of your wardrobe time and time again.



Half Moon Snake Effect Leather Bag £125 (save 34%) Crafted from leather and shaped to a compact crescent silhouette, this half moon crossbody bag has plenty of space on the inside for all your essentials. The adjustable strap means you can wear it to suit your style, and the woven effect makes it a little different.



Hanna Mesh Animal Print Maxi Dress £97 (save 34%) This 90s style dress is a great choice for anti-sequin types, shaped to a midi length, with a funnel neck and long sleeves. It's an easy-to-wear silhouette in a soft mesh material, ideal for layering over or partying the night away in.



Lara Stretchy Over The Knee Boots £209 (save 43%) These statement boots give new meaning to over the knee boots. The sexy, fitted stretch leather hugs the legs and there's a small 90mm heel for a little height.