Love Island's Ekin-Su's surprising £3 beauty secret

As soon as I heard Ekin-Su was joining Love Island All Stars 2025 series as a bombshell, I knew she'd be one to watch. The stunning 30-year-old came in to the villa like she meant business and after choosing three of the guys to 'date', she's chosen to couple up with (SPOILER ALERT!) Curtis which I for one am excited to watch.

Bikinis and recoupling aside, Ekin-Su's skin is positively glowing in the casa. I know the Ekin-Su makeup collection with B Perfect is one of her secrets, but in the makeup free moments (does anyone find the islanders removing their makeup a little ASMR or is it just me?) her skin really comes into her own.

Ekin-Su is making waves on the latest Love Island All Stars

In true fashion, I had to do a deep dive into Ekin-Su's beauty secrets and discovered one product she's a fan of that's so affordable, I had to triple check.

In an interview with Heat, she revealed just how she gets that filter-free glow. "People always say, 'Oh, she looks so glowy', well, that's because before I put anything on, I make sure my actual skin is in good condition. It's important to start with the basics. I drink a lot of water, I eat a lot of healthy stuff," she revealed.

"Also make sure that you're not just applying make-up onto dirty, oily-based skin. Make sure that you are using a cleanser, toner and exfoliate once a week - it doesn't matter what make the products are, just get into a good routine."

The Love Island Series 8 winner also swears by Hydrafacial's and sleeping "like a vampire" (on her back), so a good skincare routine, tick. But what product is it that's helping her skin become literally luminous, the final touch? "I used to love high-end products like La Mer but then I realised it's not all about how much money it is. Sometimes I pick up some Nivea and it works really well. I use the Nivea Crème Moisturiser Cream and you'll be surprised, it's the same formula used in the high-end products it all comes from the same factory!"

Of course, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu isn't reinventing the wheel with her choice of a classic hydrating cream, but it's refreshing to hear a Love Islander uses something we can all afford and most likely, is something your mum or grandma probably uses, or at least has.

© Instagram Ekin-Su shares a makeup free selfie with her Insta-fans

The rich formula is a dream for dehydrated or flaky skin, but is also a great one to have in your makeup bag for adding a little radiance to your skin. If it's a makeup free day, you'll find a swipe of this will give your skin that natural, radiant flush we all love and adds a beautiful youthful shine to your complexion. Oily skins should use sparingly, but you could even use as a highlighter on the cheekbones and under eyebrows - not to mention as a lip balm, foot cream, body moisturiser, overnight face mask...the list goes on.

What are verified customers saying about the Nivea Creme Body, Face and Hand Moisturising Cream?

If you have never tried Nivea's bestselling cream, one look at the reviews and you'll see it's worth a go. Getting 4.5 stars out of 5, it's the cream's moisturising effect and thickness that customers rate.

"I put on every night, it smells lovely too, in the morning my face looks and feels smooth and refreshed" one shopper commented.

"It's everything you need to stay glowy in the day for up to six hours and just makes my skin feel so baby smooth and soft," another noted. "The moisturising effect is undeniable," added another.

2024 was a busy year for Ekin-Su. She not only appeared on the revived Celebrity Big Brother 2024 in the UK, but she's made a splash in the US after joining season two of The Traitors US. Ekin had one of the most dramatic exits on the show - I'm going to go back and watch this season, which also starred some of my favourite housewives Phaedra Parks, Tamra Judge and Larsa Pippen.