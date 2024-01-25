Molly Smith's Arabic name necklace on Love Island is trending right now - let me tell you why

From Gemma Owen’s necklace to Samie's coveted chain, I’ve become something of a Love Island necklace connoisseur – and it only seems fitting that I’m bringing you the intel on where to buy Love Island All Stars' Molly Smith’s name necklace. As the LI drama continues onscreen (are you team Callum or Tom?), all I’ve cared about is tracking down Molly’s gold Arabic name necklace, and true to form, I’ve found it.

Molly’s trending £36 necklace is a more affordable buy than Gemma Owen’s iconic Tiffany necklace. She’s been toting the gold chain almost daily in the South African Love Island villa, and a scan of her socials shows it’s nothing new – she’s been wearing the necklace for months, including while loved up with ex-Callum in their Manchester home.

© Instagram Love Island's Molly Smith often wears her stunning personalised necklace

Molly’s necklace, called the Custom Arabic Name Necklace, features a classic gold link chain with Arabic calligraphy, spelling ‘Nelly’ after her dog, a Pomeranian she used to share with her Love Island ex. (They have another dog, Winnie, who Callum has custody of; Molly has custody of Nelly, FYI).

The Series 6 Love Islander has caused something of a stampede among LI fans, with searches of ‘arabic name necklaces’ increasing by 64%, according to jewellery brand PRYA.

How I chose the best Arabic name necklaces like Love Islander Molly

Style : I’ve tracked down lookalikes of Molly’s necklace, which offer similar options to Molly’s.

: I’ve tracked down lookalikes of Molly’s necklace, which offer similar options to Molly’s. Price : As Molly’s necklace is reasonably affordable, I’ve included a range of price points. Some are less expensive than Molly’s, but some are pricier which reflects the metal they’re made from.

: As Molly’s necklace is reasonably affordable, I’ve included a range of price points. Some are less expensive than Molly’s, but some are pricier which reflects the metal they’re made from. Availability: As I said, this is a trend that’s spiking right now and many necklaces like Molly’s are out of stock. I’ve only included those that are available at the time of publishing.

Fancy coupling up with a necklace like Molly? I've found a few for to gravitate towards...

Abbott Lyon Arabic Name Necklace Abbott Lyon Necklace Chain length : Three available; 14-16, 16-18 or 18-20 Metals: Gold, silver or rose gold Shipping time : 12-15 days Delivery cost: Free on orders over £70 Returns: Not accepted on personalised pieces, unless faulty Editor's note : "Many LI viewers thought Molly's necklace actually was this Abbott Lyon one, but we heard from the brand that it isn't, but it's a pretty identical look. "Abbott Lyon's script runs smaller than Molly's, and has a more dainty look to it. You can include up to 12 characters on it, and it comes with a two-year warranty too." £79 at Abbott Lyon $100 at Abbott Lyon

Etsy 18K Gold Plated Arabic Name Necklace Etsy Name Necklace Chain length : Five available, from 14-22inches Metals: 18K gold, 18K rose gold or silver Shipping time : 5-10 days Delivery cost: Free delivery Returns: Not specified Editor's note : "Etsy's version is a great price to lean into the trend, and can be personalised up to 250 characters. "It's handmade in the UK, and features stunning Calligraphy Arabic design." £13.19 at Etsy $20.75 at Etsy

MYKA Arabic Name Necklace Myka Name Necklace Chain length : Four available; 35-50cm Metals: 18ct gold, 18ct gold vermeil,18ct rose gold, 925 sterling silver Delivery cost: Free delivery Returns: Personalised items can only be returned in exchange for a credit note or item exchange Editor's note : "There's four options available for MYKA's Arabic name necklace, including a more expensive 18ct Gold Vermeil which is truly stunning, in my opinion. "This necklace can be personalised with up to 9 characters, and you have the option to add a diamond too, for an extra cost. "The font is definitely on the larger side, making it more of a statement piece." From £60 at MYKA

Not On The High Street Personalised Arabic Name Necklace NOTHS Name Necklace Chain length : Five available, from 14inch choker to 22inch chain Metals: 18K gold plated silver, 925 sterling silver or rose gold plated silver Shipping time : 10 days Delivery cost: Free delivery Returns: Not specified Editor's note : "A gorgeously dainty necklace that can be personalised up to seven characters. Free gift wrapping is available too, and you can add a gift note also - great if you're gifting this piece." £30.40 at Not On The High Street $37.60 at Not On The High Street

PRYA Arabic Name Necklace PRYA Arabic Name Necklace Chain length: Three available; 40cm, 45cm and 50cm Metals: Gold plated and silver plated Shipping time: 5-7 weeks Delivery cost: Free shipping Returns: Not accepted on personalised pieces Editor's note: "This is rumoured to be Molly's exact necklace, so if you to copy her look piece for piece, this is it. It's currently on sale, with a 25% discount right now. "It also comes in silver plated, if gold isn't for you, and can be personalised with a name or word." £36 at PRYA $47 at PRYA

Arabic name necklace – why we love the trend

According to jewellery brand PRYA, the Arabic name necklace trend first came into the zeitgeist around 2021. "While we can’t deny that Arabic name necklaces have been around for years, sported by many a stylish Arabian woman and several celebrities, we didn’t see this trend explode until 2021 when it became the hottest trend for celebrities and influencers.

"Some of the biggest names in fashion, beauty and music have been seen sporting this elegant style. The Kardashians, as always the trendsetters, have been wearing Arabic Nameplate Necklaces for years, with both Kim and Khloe rocking the classic style." Other celebrities they have cited as wearing an Arabic name necklace include Rihanna and Beyonce, who wore one in her Las Vegas show three years ago.

And of course, Molly’s name necklace isn’t a new trend as shoppers, including me, have been enjoying personalised jewellery for years. I first became attuned to the trend after Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw’s famous ‘Carrie’ necklace, which she wore throughout the seasons, plus the sequel And Just Like That.

That nameplate trend has since evolved into name necklaces becoming the norm, and I myself have a number of personalised pieces of jewellery, ranging from a necklace spelling my daughter’s name to initial studs and bracelets. For me, it’s like a constant reminder of my loved ones and if someone asks me the meaning behind the necklace, it gives me the chance to chat about my daughter.

Ophelia Alickaj, founder Crystal Haze Jewelry, reflects on the style: "The name necklaces are often made of words that are essential parts of our lives and that we will hang on to for a long time. It is a nostalgia moment as this style of necklaces usually are made of statements that you stand for your whole life."

Jessica Cadzow-Collins, founder of Juraster, added: "It's about who you are - self-expression, self worth, the individual wearing the necklace and not the other way around. It pushes back at fashion trends and corporate brand designs."

I see it as no longer a trend, but a classic piece of forever jewellery, perfectly capturing a moment in time, an ode to someone who means enough to the wearer to well, wear their name. And if it’s your own name you’re sporting, like SATC Carrie, then you do you.