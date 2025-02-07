Taylor Swift's Super Bowl siren nails are perfect for Valentine's day - shop the exact look

Taylor Swift has just proven that when it comes to selecting her latest manicure, it’s always perfectly in sync with her plans.

The Cruel Summer singer’s rich rouge nails can seamlessly take her from the Grammy Awards red carpet to cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl, and finally to a romantic Valentine’s Day date night with her beau, Travis Kelce.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift's stunning nails

Whether you’re aiming to channel your inner Swift or seeking a sultry-inspired manicure for the romantic month, this coveted shade is the perfect choice for your nails. Luckily for us, the star's longtime nail tech, Lisa Peña Wong, shared how to exactly achieve the luscious look.

© Getty Images Taylor brought the glamor to the red carpet

Lisa took to Instagram to reveal that the singer chose a gel manicure, infused with glitter and created using four different OPI shades, to carry her through her busy February. Taylor's nails were filed into an elegant almond shape with a medium length.

Get the look

Lisa prepped the nails by applying a layer of OPI's Super Base Coat in clear before curing and adding color. Next, she blended two shades from OPI's Wicked collection – the first being 'Nessa-Ist Rose', $21.60, a deep cherry red, and the second being 'Let's Rejoycify', a plum hue laced with purple sparkle.

To add a further touch of glamor, Lisa applied a vertical line of La Jolie Jasmine 'Red Rhinestones', $7.99, to the center of the nail. The nail artist used OPI's top coat to glue the gleaming crystals in place. For a silky finish, Lisa went in with' OPI's Intelli-Gel Super Gloss Top Coat', before doing one final cure using the brand's 'Star Light Corded 3.0 Gel Lamp Nail LED'.

The Grammys

© Getty Images Taylor Swift oozed siren in an all-red number

Taylor took the star-studded night by a storm as she graced the Grammys in a one-shouldered ruched mini dress by Vivienne Westwood Couture. The dazzling red number was embellished with intricate sequins while the Lover singer teamed the glitzy gown with matching open-toe satin heels.

Taylor fastened a Lorraine Schwartz 'T' pendant red rosary, which was adorned with tear drop–shaped crimson jewels, around her thigh – a sweet nod to herself or her beau, Travis Kelce.

The Super Bowl

© Getty Images Taylor Swift during the 2024 Super Bowl

The hitmaker's appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards came just a week before she is set to head to the Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

If her manicure is anything to go by we can predict that Taylor will dazzle the crowds in the Chief's signature rogue. During last year's Super Bowl, the star stunned in a red letterman bomber jacket draped over her shoulders with the number 60 embossed on the back - an echo to the year the Chiefs were founded.