Cat Deeley just make me want to buy a sexy glossy leather skirt for party season

When is a leather skirt not a leather skirt? When it's patent, that's when, and if you thought glossy leather was a stretch too far for you and your wardrobe, one look at Cat Deeley's outfit should have you thinking otherwise.

The 48-year-old looked her classic chic self on Thursday's This Morning, making a vinyl leather midi skirt look extremely wearable yet sexy. As Cat proves time and time again, no trend or look is too tricky, it's all in the clever styling.

© Instagram Cat's winter chic outfit on Thursday's This Morning

Cat's skirt is a luxury buy from Whistles, currently reduced to £239.20 thanks to Black Friday. Created from 100% sheep leather, the 'Rachel' skirt is designed with a straight midi fit for a little bit of everyday elegance. It sits high on the waist, and has a split at the back too. Available in sizes 4 - 20, this skirt comes in a regular fit but also petite to still give the same midi look for us shorter girlies. And if black isn't for you, try the brown version. I think it's just as easy to wear as the black, and offers a slightly less harsh colour palette if you find black a little too dark.

Since Cat's skirt is on the more expensive side of the high street, I've searched for a more budget-friendly version and come up with two great options. At Kitri, you'll find the Penny Black Vinyl Pencil Skirt is a great match, with a similar glossy finish and midi length. Priced at £145, add code BLACKFRIDAY30 and you'll receive 30% off, taking it to a much more palatable £101. Or head to M&S for a knee length skirt in similar vinyl effect. M&S' skirt has a shorter length, with a crackled effect for a point of difference. This is super purse-friendly at £35, and is available in a sumptuous oxblood red shade too.

The TV presenter has teamed her skirt with a smart Massimo Dutti blouse. The silk-effect blouse has wrap detailing, a perennially flattering fit for every figure, and Cat's added a skinny belt to accentuate her waist.

© Instagram Cat Deeley embracing the leather look on This Morning

Her blouse has sadly sold out, but I've found a classic silk skirt in khaki at Phase Eight. Tuck this into a high waisted skirt or trousers, and add a belt like Cat to get the look. Khaki is another great colour to embrace at this time of year, for something on the darker scale without being black or brown, and is super flattering to all skin tones.

I love how Cat's styled the skirt for a smart occasion, but I'd wear it with a white tee or a fine knit; think of the skirt as a sexier replacement to black jeans or leather trousers. If you're got a Christmas party on the horizon, it's a great way to break out from sequins or denim and wear with a glam sweater or even embellished top.

Cat sneaks in a pop of leather every week or so while presenting the ITV show, from wide-leg leather trousers to a full leather maxi skirt and leather shorts.