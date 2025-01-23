Cat Deeley wears this season's trendiest neutral tone - and I've got her outfit details

If you're getting a little tired of black or navy in your wardrobe, let Cat Deeley's latest outfit introduce you to your new neutral - olive green. The This Morning presenter donned the shade head to toe on Thursday's edition of the ITV show, and I am definitely going to embrace this season's trendiest tone.

Cat really is a pro at making a trend wearable, and with olive green one of the colours of the moment, her tonal outfit is making me want to try the look.

© Instagram Cat Deeley's stunning tonal outfit on Thursday's This Morning

The 48-year-old teamed a pair of olive green, wide leg trousers with a coordinating skinny roll neck, choosing a slightly dark tone of the colour for her top. The shade really suits Cat, with its warm, earthy tones and after a quick scout of the high street, I've seen it on pieces across the board including bags, shoes, dresses and coats.

True to form, Cat's shopped the high street for her look with pieces from Reiss. Her trousers, called the Twill High-Rise Flared Trousers, are the perfect embodiment of a timeless slack; the high waist is uber flattering while the subtle flare kicks over a boot with ease. Priced at £150, there's a matching blazer available too to create a stunning suit.

Cat's roll neck is also from Reiss, priced at £118. The slinky knit's point of difference is the ribbed texture - I love this on a slim fitting roll neck, as it subtly breaks up the block colour. Hers also features wide ribbed cuffs and buttoned epaulettes, giving it a military vibe that looks super chic with the coordinating trousers.

Of course, if you fancy copying Cat's look on a budget we've found some incredible versions for a fraction of the cost. Head to H&M for a more purse-friendly pair of olive green flares. Like Cat's, they're made from twill, a more hard wearing fabric than cotton, and have a smart crease down the front. Priced at £29.99, you can pick these up in sizes 4 - 22.

COPY CAT'S LOOK: H&M Twill Flares £29.99 at H&M

As for a version of Cat's top, there's plenty of olive green knitwear popping up across the high street, including this version from Next. It's a little lighter than Cat's, but has the same warmth as the olive green hue and I think would look great with a dark wash denim, as well as tonal green. Priced at £20, it's a handy knit to have in your winter repetoire.

COPY CAT: Next High Roll Neck Rib Knitted Jumper £20 at Next

Cat's the unofficial queen of tonal dressing. The mother of two is somewhat of a master in wearing coordinating or matching hues across separates, like her grey knitted co-ord and the creamy brown tones she paired together with this satin skirt and knit outfit. The key is to find pieces who's colours coordinate, having the same tone as one other - it's giving polished, and we love it.