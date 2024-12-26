I bought Stacey Solomon’s spa headband and I’m shocked at how good it is

During a recent snoop of Stacey Solomon’s Instagram, I tracked down her go-to hair oil - which she shared during a story demonstrating her early night beauty routine. But it was her cute spa headband that really caught my attention, so I promptly found it on Amazon and snapped up two sets - one for each bathroom of the house.

Check it out in the video below:

WATCH: Stacey Solomon's 'early bedtime' beauty routine

Well, it arrived and I am actually blown away by how good it is. I always say that Stacey has her finger on the pulse when it comes to the best beauty products (And home products too for that matter - who can forget her amazing tile grouter she used to totally transform her kitchen) And I can see why she uses this headband.

First of all, it’s super comfortable. It’s made of soft terry cloth and a soft foam inner. It’s like a little cloud is softly hugging your head. It’s extra thick so it keeps your hair perfectly in place. My fringe is usually a nightmare to pull back, there are usually stray hairs escaping all over the place, but not with this headband.

The amount of pressure it exerts on your head is slight too, so it would work well if you’ve spent ages doing your hair but need to pull it back off your face to do your makeup or skincare without ruining or flattening your style. Since it’s extra thick and tall, there’s no danger of any product or water splashing onto your hair either.

Uoouoo Spa Headband © Uoouoo

The set also comes with some cute and extra soft wristbands, which you can use to pull up your sleeves and hold them in place. Great to stop soggy pyjamas or protect any long-sleeved outfits.

You get two headbands plus a pair of wristbands in each set and they’re available in a range of colours, including black, pink and leopard print. I do love the white though, as it looks just like you have a ‘lil cloud on your head.

I never thought I’d be so enthusiastic about a headband, but it’s honestly been a game-changer for my beauty / shower routine and I felt I had to pass it on. Wish I’d known about it ages ago!

I rate this headband so much, honesty surprised at how good it is

What are verified shoppers saying about the spa headband?

The headband has faired well at Amazon, where shoppers have given it a decent 65% five-star rating. The reviews, of which there are 80 in total, are glowing, calling it “perfect”, "comfortable" and “well made” over and over again.

“These high-quality headbands are a must-have for anyone serious about their skincare routine,” says one happy beauty fan. “They’re incredibly soft and sturdy, fitting comfortably without being too tight. I use them daily for washing my face and taking off makeup, and they keep my hair perfectly in place without slipping.”

“What I love most is how gentle they are on my hair, so no pulling or tangling. They’re also super easy to clean and dry quickly. If you want a durable, comfortable, and stylish headband that makes your skincare routine easier, these are perfect!”

I could only find two negative reviews, one shopper saying that her headband arrived with marks on it and another saying that her headband “can’t hold my hair up for very long and falls off as soon as I look down” - although I can’t say that’s my experience at all. As I said, I really wish I’d discovered these sooner - thanks, Stacey!