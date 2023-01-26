Karren Brady's hair looks incredible on The Apprentice - her stylist reveals the secrets of her bombshell look 

Baroness Karren Brady is giving the Kardashians a run for their money during the newest series of The Apprentice. From the glowy makeup courtesy of MakeupbyMikey to her divine hair, expertly styled by her resident hair stylist Mikey.

After gawping at the 53-year-old's glossy mane, we reached out to her hairstylist to get ALL the details.

Mikey, Karren's hair always looks incredible - it just looks so smooth and glossy! What products do you use on her hair?

"Thank you so much! We always try to change it up a little, while keeping it looking glossy and luxe! I’m a huge fan of leave-in treatment sprays to help combat all the heat styling we have to do while filming. Redken One United Multi-Benefit Treatment, £18, & Revlon Professional Uniq One All in One Hair Treatment, £7.99, are two of my personal faves, they are leave-in conditioners, heat protectors, shine boosters and they help prolong styling all in one."

Karren Brady smiling for the camera while filming The Apprentice

When Karren has big bouncy girls, how do you get those?

"Karren's curls are normally done with a ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong, £139, and then pinned and set into pin curls and left to cool down, with lots of volume mist while blow-drying and then lots of hair spray to finish. Bed Head by TIGI Hard Head Hairspray, £10.99, is a firm fave for getting Karren's hair to last all day for filming. The key to long-lasting styles is knowing which products will help lock in your looks."

ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong, £139, LookFantastic

Karren Brady's glam look on an episode of The Apprentice

Karren is a busy business woman, is there a deep conditioning treatment you advise her to use that will give you silky hair without hours to waste?

"I always recommend the Olaplex masks, Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, £28, is a personal favourite! I love to pop one in while at home for as little as 15 minutes, or put it on and throw your hair into a bun and leave it all day, or even sleep in one. We have to take that bit of extra care with our hair in these harsh cold months as it can really dry out our hair and skin."

Olaplex No.8 Bond Instense Moisture Mask, £28, LookFantastic

If Karren's hair is sleek, what tool do you use for that?

"If it’s a sleeker look, I’ll normally blow-dry it with a smoothing balm, Paul Mitchell Smoothing Straight Works, £18.35, was a must-have this season. It helps control hair against humidity, and gives the most gorgeous shine under those lights."

Karren Brady's chic sleek hair wows fans of the show

Karren's gloss! How do we get the shine at home?

"As I said, looking after your hair always helps… Hair masks and moisture boosting shampoos and conditioners help, but failing that L'Oréal Professionnel Ring Light Shine Spray, £14.53, is one of my go-to products - always. It's one of the best light shine sprays I’ve ever used - and it's not sticky."

Mikey Kardashian is a Sally Beauty ambassador and shares his favourite products on his Instagram @itsdash.

