Cat Deeley resurrects the vintage tea dress and I'm loving her styling trick

Cat Deeley's clever styling of those classic wardrobe items we probably all own is a daily inspiration. The This Morning presenter constantly finds new ways to style the pieces we wear season upon season, and Tuesday's styling of her high street green tea dress is breathing new life into a dress that can be more formal than fashionable.

On the ITV show, Cat shunned the usual tea dress accompaniment of a court shoe or sandal for a pair of knee high pointed boots - which I am SO here for.

© Instagram Cat wore yet another chic look on This Morning

Cat's tea dress is a classic buy, but her styling trick means it can be on-trend too. For starters, her £149 dress from Ghost is giving all the cues as a brilliant investment buy. The dark forest green hue is spring-ready, but also ideal for chillier times, and the shaping is so flattering. Inspired by the classic 40s tea dress style, the vintage-inspired piece features cap sleeves, a v-neck and gathering detail at the waist, a genius addition for hiding tummies or adding a little definition to the dress.

The bias cut is a great shape for every body type, and the midi length makes it easier to dress up or down, as opposed to a shorter or longer length.

Like Cat, add a more casual boot to this sort of dress to make it daytime appropriate. Cat's Paris Texas boots are classic in style, but the burgundy-brown hue are bang on trend for 2025. To make the dress even edgier, you could wear with a cowboy boot or a loafer, both ideal for spring and casual without being too casual. The dress also comes in black, white and red if dark green doesn't do it for you.

If you were looking to wear the dress to a formal occasion (it's a failsafe option for weddings, christenings and even the races), add a low strappy kitten heel like this ASOS butter yellow pair. It brings the dress from retro territory into 2025 territory and with some well-placed jewellery - like Cat's big chunky bangles or a raffia bag - you'll make it super chic.

For the Cat look for less, head to Jigsaw who has a near identical tea dress - in a dark green - on sale for £62.

On Monday, Cat returned to This Morning after taking a break for half term. Wearing a similar hue, the 48-year-old's outfit was a hit with fans and all from the high street; her khaki H&M blouse was perfectly paired with a leather skirt from Whistles.