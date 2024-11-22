Ruth Langsford stuns in sequin velvet blazer - and it's still available to shop

Ruth Langsford isn't shy when it comes to partywear, and she's just answered all of our sartorial prayers with her latest QVC collection.

From statement shirts to silver boots, the 64-year-old TV star has dropped some amazing party season pieces, but the most coveted is her velvet sequin ombre blazer.

Ruth looked stunning sharing her new collection on Instagram

Made from sumptuous velvet and adorned with sequins, I love how the placement of the embellishments looks almost like trending animal print. It's so glamorous and will instantly elevate any look.

The blazer has a very flattering semi-fitted cut that's super comfortable. Fully lined, it falls just below the hips and features three-quarter length sleeves. Retailing for £105, it's a worthy investment as you can bring it out every festive season. It's currently available to shop in UK sizes 8-22.

Ruth Langsford x QVC Ombre Sequin Velvet Blazer £105 at QVC

Ruth looked so chic styling hers with black tailored trousers, a satin top and pearl earrings. Her hair was worn in loose waves and her makeup was fresh-faced and glowing with a smokey eye.

I'd wear it like the model with a classic contrasting white tee, wide-leg black jeans and pointed toe heels. It's such an easy way to upgrade an otherwise average outfit, so you can look party-ready with minimal effort.

Ruth also has sequin shirts in her collection, and modelled the new pieces on Instagram. She captioned the post: "Tune in tonight at 9 PM on @qvcuk for my TSV featuring my brand-new sequin shirts, available in four stunning colors: bronze, black, champagne, and midnight!"

Speaking to HELLO! about her QVC collections, Ruth previously said she loves to create comfortable yet stylish clothing for women of a similar age as she strives to make them feel as though they're being "invested in".

"Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible, and that no one is really doing things for us," she explained. "I think they feel that you're investing in them and that you're thinking about them."

If you're shopping for a sequin jacket but your budget is a bit lower, I love this cropped style by M&S. Cut in a regular fit with added stretch, it has an open-front design which fastens with a discreet hook and bar at the top, and it's finished with two handy pockets for your essentials.

Retailing for £55, it gets five-star reviews across the board. It's currently available in all sizes but it's selling fast.