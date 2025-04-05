Kelly Clarkson 'doesn’t even own makeup' but these products keep her camera ready

There are a handful of celebrities singing the praises of going makeup-free, from Alica Keys to Pamela Anderson. And now Kelly Clarkson has revealed that not only does she not like wearing makeup - but she actually doesn't even own any!

As someone who also dislikes wearing heavy makeup, I still have to admit I have a fairly extensive kit at home - so I was pretty shocked that she’s able to steer clear of makeup entirely at home. And I can only imagine how tidy her bathroom counters are.

Known for loving a no-makeup look during down time, and even for some public appearances, Kelly confirmed that she is 100% makeup free during a chat on The Kelly Clarkson Show with Naomi Watts. After the Mulholland Drive star said she’s “very into…letting my skin breathe”, Kelly concurred: "I don’t even own makeup in my house. Someone was like, ‘Do you have—?' No, I don’t."

© Instagram / @gloglomakeup

Wow - and the 42-year-old's skin looks really great, so when she does wear makeup what products make the cut?

Kelly Clarkson's skincare saviors

© NBC

“I have such sensitive skin,” Kelly told Hailey Bieber on the talk show, while talking about Hailey's Rhode skincare line - which explains why there's plenty of luxury clean beauty on the singer's list.

First up, there's esthetician-founded skincare line Biba, also loved by stars like Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus. For the 2023 NFL Honors, makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foiellett, an integral part of Kelly’s glam squad, prepped the American Idol star’s skin with Biba The Plant Stem Cell Serum with Peptides, $95 / £88 and also the brand’s The Onerta Cream Barrier, $95 / £88. “Love this cream,” Gloria said on Instagram.

Also among Kelly’s must-haves, skin-nourishing natural oils. "I am obsessed with oils. I love jojoba oil and rosehip seed oil,” she told People in 2018. “I mean all the oils; I love all of it. I love dousing my face in it and putting it on my hair.”

If you’d like to try Kelly’s back-to-basics skincare hack, I recommend antioxidant rich Triology Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, $22.99 / £17 - reportedly a favorite of Princess Kate - which is so nourishing and you can use it from head to toe.

Kelly Clarkson's makeup favorites

© Instagram

When Kelly’s on stage or on screen, her glam squad is just as careful with the makeup she uses, and there are some niche buys and familiar products that make the cut.

MUA Gloria has used the Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation, $108 / £100 to create Kelly’s natural-glam look. “Kelly Clarkson's performance? Flawless. Her skin? Even more so, thanks to the magical duo that is @gloglomakeup and our skin-enhancing Moisture Foundation,” the brand announced on Instagram.

Makeup artist Torsten Witte, meanwhile, revealed some of the beauty products used to create Kelly's glamorous look during her Las Vegas residency.

Among the go-to products that don’t irritate Kelly’s sensitive skin were Urban Decay 24/7 Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil, $23 / £20 which the MUA said “won’t move”, and the viral Charlotte Tilbury lipstick in Pillow Talk, $35 / £29. Torsten told Country Living the celebrity favorite lipstick is “a must for a natural lip tone”, and he took inspiration from Emma Stone, who wore it in LaLa Land.

He and Kelly agreed on which brands to use, making sure they were “all waterproof or long-wear make up, for a 90-minute stage performance that doesn’t allow time for touch ups”.

Long-lasting, and great for sensitive skin. Kelly's beauty list is really the ultimate skincare and makeup edit for the person who loves a no-makeup look but is ready to get their glow on in the spotlight.