This is the affordable mascara responsible for Demi Moore's 'flirty' lashes

Demi Moore has long been known for her timeless beauty, and her recent red carpet and couture fashion show appearances has got fans desperate to know just what products the 63-year-old relies on for her stunning, striking look.

And attention has turned to her mascara, after she showcased some incredibly fluttery, flirty lashes at Paris Fashion Week.

One product in the actress' beauty bag is a $30 mascara

The 63-year-old's MUA Dimitris Giannetos used Lancôme Curl Goddess Mascara ( shop here in the UK

Demi's long time collaborator, celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, debuted his most recent look on the star, leading full glam on Demi Moore for the recent Schiaparelli Couture Show during Paris Fashion Week.

© Instagram Demi's stunning look at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Week show during Paris Fashion Week

“For the makeup, we went with the clean girl makeup aesthetic using Lancôme. I kept Demi’s skin very fresh and dewy and enhanced her cheeks with pink blush," says Dimitris Giannetos of the look. “For the eyes, we kept everything pink and neutral with flirty eyelashes. I enhanced Demi’s natural beauty. She’s so pretty, so less is better.”

Giannetos used the Lancôme Curl Goddess Mascara to enhance Demi's natural lashes, proving what a simple, transformative staple a mascara can be. This mascara in particular is a solid beauty buy for those wanting defined fluttery lashes, without looking overdone.

© Instagram / Dimitris Giannetos Dimitris Giannetos creates Demi's flawless look during Paris Fashion Week

I love that Demi uses a drugstore mascara, proving you don't have to spend a fortune to achieve a luxurious look.

Demi's mascara - the details:

Brush: A twisted 40° brush to coat lashes from root to tip.

A twisted 40° brush to coat lashes from root to tip. Designed to: Curl the lashes without weighing them down.

Curl the lashes without weighing them down. Formula: Lightweight, highly pigmented. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers.

Lightweight, highly pigmented. Suitable for sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers. Longevity: The brand claim it has up to 30 hours of wear, flake-free.

Honest review: Does it live up to the hype?

HELLO!'s Lifestyle & Commerce Director Leanne Bayley has used Demi's mascara on more than one occasion - and often goes back to it for big events. "I can see why this is such a makeup artist staple - the mascara goes on like a dream and it really gives you the fluttery femme fatale look," says Leanne. "I have tried a few Lancome mascaras over the years, and I tend to always go back to the iconic Lancome Hypnose, but this gives me the drama - perfect for a special event."

Verified shopper reviews

It's overwhelming positive on the review front from shoppers of this mascara. "Overall it’s giving such a pretty length with a slight curl! Think doll eyes but in a modest non-heavy way," reads one.

Many comment on the design of the wand, saying they "love" how its curved and allows them to grip the product better - "it really lets me apply this already smooth formula super smoothly," one comments.

While this mascara claims to boost eyelash volume, reviewers say it exceeds this. "It gives my lashes a massive +800% volume boost. Even with that much volume, my lashes still feel weightless and "fanned out" rather than heavy or crunchy."

And most comment on the mascara's ability to curl, without an eyelash curler, and gives their lashes a false lash look.

Demi's hair essentials

Dimitris also outlined the products he used on Demi's hair for the event, resulting in a classic Demi hair look.

“For hair, I gave her a Couture Blowout. Demi has such beautiful hair. She wore such a nice structured outfit by Schiaparelli, so I wanted to keep the iconic Demi Moore hair - long, bouncy and fluffy,” Giannetos explains.

© Instagram Dimitris kept Demi's hair 'iconic' for Paris Fashion Week

“I completed the entire hair look using Kérastase - from shampoo and conditioner to styling with the Kérastase Elixir Ultime ($62 / £29. I blow-dried with a small round brush, pinned to cool, then brushed out for a soft, fluffy, couture-level bounce.“