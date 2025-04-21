Dannii Minogue just showed us how to style a denim minidress & I'm copying her ASAP

There has been a lot of talk lately about how to wear a mini after 50, and following in the footsteps of Victoria Beckham - who looked stunning in a miniskirt and tailored blazer - Dannii Minogue has entered the chat with a fab denim minidress look I love for spring.

In an Easter weekend reel she posted to Instagram, captioned simply "How I style a short denim dress", the 53-year-old star danced in a short-sleeved denim minidress before showing us how she adds the perfect accessories, creating a comfortable and stylish look in an instant.

Of course I immediately scoured the internet to find the short denim dress - who could resist that flattering V-neckline, leg-lengthening hem and trendy puff-sleeve design?

© Instagram / @danniiminogue Dannii Minogue, 53, styled her denin mini on Instagram - keep scrolling to watch the video

It turns out that the look Dannii showed off on Instagram is from her own collection, and yes, you can still shop it for £50.46 at QVC.

Exact Match: Dannii Minogue Denim Short Dress © QVC £50.46 at QVC UK

The 100% cotton look is available in petite, too, perfect for the 5’2” star. In fact Dannii exclusively told HELLO! her goal with her QVC collection is to help other petite women to find clothes that fit them. "I could never access anything growing up, so I had to learn how to sew and how to alter things," she told us, later explaining: "Petite doesn't just mean being short; it applies to all our vertical measurements."

Style it like Dannii:

Giving us a denim styling masterclass, Dannii added gold stacking rings to her look, along with a chunky gold chain link statement necklace with a pearl charm. Love it? I found a great lookalike for her necklace at Oliver Bonas for £34 / $46.50.

For a matching bag like Dannii's I suggest H&M’s budget-friendly crossbody, £27.99 / $28.99. Or if you want genuine leather, I think Zadig & Voltaire’s Rock Clutch, £340 / $348 is a great choice.

While her denim dress would look amazing with trainers or sandals, I fell in love with Dannii’s cool-girl spin, which sees her pairing it with the season’s must-have cowboy boots in tan suede. I love Boden's Western boots, and they're in the sale for £142.60 / $201.50.

My picks: Dannii denim mini dress lookalikes

If you’re not sold on Dannii’s exact dress and are looking for different options, the style is trending for spring so there are lots of other looks out there, including denim dresses with longer hems for a bit more coverage and sleeveless looks, too.

For example, Marks & Spencer’s new-in M&S Collection Pure Cotton Denim Mini Shift Dress, £35 / $61.99 is also 100% cotton, like Dannii’s look, and also comes in both Petite, sizes 6-18, and Tall sizes 8-20. It’s sleeveless with a comfy, loose fit and there’s a sweet detail - a tie at the back - that adds loads of style.

© ASOS / Boden / M&S My picks from (left to right) ASOS, Boden and M&S

I can always depend on ASOS to come through with some great looks, and the ASOS Design denim mini dress, £34 is another great lookalike for Dannii’s LDD (little denim dress). Featuring a button front and puff sleeves, the dress comes in sizes 4-18, but the downside is that there’s no petite version.

If you’re looking for something lighter and slightly less casual, Boden’s chambray Anna Linen Short Dress, £120 / $185 is currently “selling like hotcakes”. The 100% linen fit-and-flare dress has shoulder smocking, pockets and a tiered skirt - so pretty for summer! And if you’re not into minis it comes in a midi version as well.