Mrs Hinch shows off baby bump in £29.99 Amazon bodycon dress that she says is 'literally like Skims'

Mrs Hinch is slowing making her way back online after taking some time off to grieve the loss of her father. The 34-year-old cleanfluencer recently announced the news of her third pregnancy, and on Friday she showed off her baby bump in a dress she purchased from Amazon after being influenced by fellow influencer Cary Sharding.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the pregnant mum-of-two showed off her outfit of the day, joking that she was still in her "Halloween era". The long black stretchy dress is an Amazon find, and is very similar to the iconic £90 Skims dress.

© Instagram Mrs Hinch shows off her new dress from Amazon - and it's very similar to Skims

Sophie wrote: "Living in these dresses right now guys. Perfect as maternity or non maternity because the stretch is unbelievable. They are literally like Skims dresses but they're only £29 from Amazon instead."

She added that she's bought the dress in green as well as black, and there are plenty to choose from. At the time of going to press the dress is available XS - XL.

The long-sleeved sheath dress shows off Sophie's baby bump. The cleaning sensation recently announced she was expecting another baby boy. She sweetly shared on social media that she had chosen the name for her unborn child after looking through messages with her dad. Sophie's already the mum to two boys; Ronnie and Lennie.

The dress has lots of positive comments within the Amazon reviews. One happy customer wrote: "This dress is absolutely amazing. I am so over the moon with it. The material is lovely. The length is long it fits like a glove and it looks absolutely gorgeous. The quality is very good and honestly can’t see how a Skims dress could be any better.I already bought a size, small in black and immediately wanted to get one in coffee colour and am so delighted with both of them. I got this one in a size medium which has slightly more give, but they are so stretchy and silky so really can’t notice much difference in the sizes just they didn’t have size small in this colour."

Another added: "Wow love the way this fit’s me, gave me an hour glass shape I never knew I had lol! It’s soft and stretchy and gets on easy, and easy to take off, it’s long on me but I just gather it up and it’s all good, and even better wearing a shape wear underneath to give it that added look. I love it!"