Cat Deeley proves leopard is a neutral - and I'm using her outfit as my festive party inspiration

They say leopard is a neutral and Cat Deeley's latest dress proves not only is it a classic print, but it's perennially cool too.

The 48-year-old had me rushing to buy her outfit as she hosted This Morning on Wednesday. Cat's leopard dress is a high street buy, from & Other Stories, priced at £145. The open back satin dress has a sexy cowl back, the perfect juxtaposition to the maxi dress' longer length and long sleeves.

© Instagram Cat Deeley glows in & Other Stories on This Morning

I for one love a long sleeve dress for an elegant look, and amps up a party dress to a whole new level especially when worn with slim heeled boots or a pointed toe court. The silky material glams up the dress even further, and if you want to make it a daytime thing, simply throw a sweater over the top in brown or black, or a sweater vest.

Cat wore hers with black knee high boots, and added a Cat touch with a wide obi-style belt, corseted to pull in the waist and break up the column silhouette of Cat's dress. Hers is from Pritch retailing for £260, but I found a similar version at La Redoute for under £15.

EXACT MATCH: & Other Stories Leopard Dress £145 at & Other Stories

Despite leopard print being a huge trend, it's one of the only times Cat has chosen the print to wear on the ITV show. Earlier in the year, she wore a pair of leopard print sandals from Boden but besides that, it's not a design the presenter is often spotted in.

Sales of leopard print fashion was up by 638% this year, compared to the last, with Urban Outfitters reporting a 7906% increase in searches for leopard print jeans compared to 2023. They were the unofficial jean of 2024, after all.

If you have more budget to spend on your leopard print dress, Rixo's Emory Silk Dress is similar to Cat's in both sleeve length and hem length, but has a flattering tea dress bustline, with v neck and fitted waist. Priced at £545, it's made from a lightweight silk crepe de chine, making it a forever piece to covet. On the other end of the scale, you'll find long sleeve leopard print dresses all over the high street including a £49.50 tiered maxi dress from Marks & Spencer, a mesh version at New Look for under £32 and this chiffon Topshop leopard dress, reduced to £10.80.

On Monday, Cat sent celeb style watchers wild as they raced to buy her £25 fair isle jumper from H&M, selling it out in the camel colourway Cat favoured.