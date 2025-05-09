I'm a shopping editor and I just know Alison Hammond's denim dress is going to sell out 

Watch out Michelle Keegan, because there might be another rising star being talked about at VERY HQ! That's right, the one and only Alison Hammond graced our TV screens on Friday morning wearing a brand new denim dress from VERY and don't you think she just looks incredible?

The much-loved TV star looked super happy and comfortable as she presented the show wearing the V by Very Curve Denim Button Through Midi Dress in a mid-wash blue hue.

© Instagram Alison Hammond wowed TV viewers wearing a Very dress on This Morning on Friday 9 May

As predicted, the dress is already trending on site and while it's stocked currently in all sizes, it's only a matter of time before it sells out. Alison really does know how to cause a stampede when it comes to her outfits!

EXACT MATCH: V by Very Curve Denim Button Through Midi Dress - Mid Wash © Very £48 AT VERY

For the show she's styled by none other than Rachael Hughes - she's the woman who's also responsible for dressing Cat Deeley on the show.

So what's so special about this denim dress? Well, it has pockets, need we say more? The button-through midi dress is made up of 95% cotton and 5% polyester and it's machine washable. What's more, it's available in sizes 14 - 28 and it's recommended that you take your usual size. I love that it's short sleeve and it has the on-trend plait detail around the waist, giving a flattering optical illusion.

Alison, who recently turned 50, certainly looks like she loves wearing it, but she is a fan of the denim dress regardless. The last one she wore sold out at the speed of light so I wouldn't be surprised if we have a similar situation today.

© Instagram Alison Hammond is a fan of the denim dresss

While Alison has opted for a pair of tan sandals, you could wear this with a pair of cool white trainers, a pair of espadrilles or a mid-heel sandal.

© Instagram Alison's chic combination here is a masterclass in styling

What I love about Alison is that she proves you don't have to break the bank when it comes to style. The £45 dress she's wearing looks like it could have cost a lot more. It's all about looking and feeling confident in whatever you wear.

CLOSE MATCH: River Island Blue Short Sleeve Denim Collared Shirt Dress © River Island £42 AT RIVER ISLAND

In an interview with the Guardian earlier this year, Alison said: "Ultimately I don’t care what other people think. That sounds like it doesn’t bother me. It does. But I think I’m good enough and it’s me I want to impress." She has learned there are viewers who will never like what she does, but that "most people who criticise others don’t love themselves. I mean, I’m happy plodding along in my beautiful Black skin in my big chubby body".