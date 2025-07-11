I'm a shopping expert and I just know Alison Hammond's black and white milkmaid dress is going to be a hit

Alison Hammond graced our TV screens on Friday morning's This Morning wearing a brand new summer dress from one of her favourite brands and don't you think she just looks incredible?

The much-loved TV star looked super happy and comfortable as she presented the show wearing the New Look Curves Curves Black Shell Print Milkmaid Midi Dress in a monochrome print and do. you want the good news? It's on sale.

The dress is from New Look, costing just £19.49 in the summer sale

She teamed the dress with silver hoops and pointy flat shoes.

As predicted, the dress is already trending on site and while it's stocked currently in sizes 18 - 32, it's only a matter of time before it sells out.

© Instagram Alison Hammond looked chic and stylish on Friday 11 July wearing a shell print dress

For the show she's styled by Rachael Hughes - she's the woman who's also responsible for dressing Cat Deeley on the show.

So what do I love about Alison's New Look dress? The milkmaid silhouette is so on trend right now - and this monochrome version is decorated with a white shell print - perfect for summer! The square tie neck and puff sleeves add classic finishing touches. The button-through midi dress is also machine washable.

I love that it's short sleeve and it has a bra-friendly square neckline.

Alison, who recently turned 50, certainly looks like she loves wearing it, but she is a fan of the a fun print - she wore a leopard print blouse recently and it sold out at the speed of light.

© Shutterstock Alison loves a printed outfit, as seen on This Morning recently

While Alison has opted for a pair of patent pointy flat slingback shoes for her work look, I'd be teaming it with a pair of chunky black sandals, you could wear this with a pair of cool white trainers, a pair of espadrilles or a mid-heel sandal.

© Instagram Alison serves up great outfits for summer inspiration

What I love about Alison is that she proves you don't have to break the bank when it comes to style. The £19.49 dress she's wearing looks like it could have cost a lot more. It's all about looking and feeling confident in whatever you wear.

In an interview with the Guardian earlier this year, Alison said: "Ultimately I don’t care what other people think. That sounds like it doesn’t bother me. It does. But I think I’m good enough and it’s me I want to impress." She has learned there are viewers who will never like what she does, but that "most people who criticise others don’t love themselves. I mean, I’m happy plodding along in my beautiful Black skin in my big chubby body".