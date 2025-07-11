Skip to main contentSkip to footer
I'm a shopping expert and I just know Alison Hammond's black and white milkmaid dress is going to be a hit
Alison Hammond looked chic and stylish on Friday 11 July wearing a shell print dress© Instagram

Alison Hammond wows in new summer dress on This Morning...

Leanne Bayley
Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
2 minutes ago
Alison Hammond graced our TV screens on Friday morning's This Morning wearing a brand new summer dress from one of her favourite brands and don't you think she just looks incredible? 

The much-loved TV star looked super happy and comfortable as she presented the show wearing the New Look Curves Curves Black Shell Print Milkmaid Midi Dress in a monochrome print and do. you want the good news? It's on sale. 

As predicted, the dress is already trending on site and while it's stocked currently in sizes 18 - 32, it's only a matter of time before it sells out.

Alison Hammond looked chic and stylish on Friday 11 July wearing a shell print dress© Instagram
Alison Hammond looked chic and stylish on Friday 11 July wearing a shell print dress

For the show she's styled by Rachael Hughes - she's the woman who's also responsible for dressing Cat Deeley on the show. 

New Look curves dress© New Look

£19.49 (SAVE £6.50) AT NEW LOOK

So what do I love about Alison's New Look dress? The milkmaid silhouette is so on trend right now - and this monochrome version is decorated with a white shell print - perfect for summer! The square tie neck and puff sleeves add classic finishing touches. The button-through midi dress is also machine washable.  

I love that it's short sleeve and it has a bra-friendly square neckline. 

Alison, who recently turned 50, certainly looks like she loves wearing it, but she is a fan of the a fun print - she wore a leopard print blouse recently and it sold out at the speed of light. 

Alison Hammond on This Morning© Shutterstock
Alison loves a printed outfit, as seen on This Morning recently

While Alison has opted for a pair of patent pointy flat slingback shoes for her work look, I'd be teaming it with a pair of chunky black sandals, you could wear this with a pair of cool white trainers, a pair of espadrilles or a mid-heel sandal. 

Alison Hammond wearing River Island skirt on This Morning© Instagram
Alison serves up great outfits for summer inspiration

What I love about Alison is that she proves you don't have to break the bank when it comes to style. The £19.49 dress she's wearing looks like it could have cost a lot more. It's all about looking and feeling confident in whatever you wear. 

In an interview with the Guardian earlier this year, Alison said: "Ultimately I don’t care what other people think. That sounds like it doesn’t bother me. It does. But I think I’m good enough and it’s me I want to impress." She has learned there are viewers who will never like what she does, but that "most people who criticise others don’t love themselves. I mean, I’m happy plodding along in my beautiful Black skin in my big chubby body".

