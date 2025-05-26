Duchess Sophie's 'comfortable' espadrilles are on sale for £56 just in time for summer

The Duchess of Edinburgh is known for her chic but understated royal style, and there’s one pair of affordable shoes I’ve seen her wear time and time again.

I admit it’s kind of unexpected to find inexpensive shoes in any royal closet - another exception, of course, is royal-approved trainers - but espadrilles are one look that won’t break the bank and are very much royal approved.

Sophie, 60, showed us all how to do high-low styling at the Royal Windsor Horse Show earlier this month when she teamed a Ghost dress and Isabel Marant jacket with her Tom's espadrilles, which seem to be one of her favourite pairs as she’s worn them more than once.

© Getty Images Sophie was a vision in red, accessorising with affordable platform espadrilles

The good news is that the Duchess’ practical but stylish footwear, the Toms 'Valencia' style, is on sale right now! I found the look at ASOS for £56 - that’s 20% off. You can also shop them on Amazon from £57 depending on the size. (For royal fans in the US, there’s good news too - some styles of 'Valencia' espadrilles are currently discounted at Macy’s and on sale in selected colourways at DSW.)

Lightweight and breathable, espadrilles are a go-to summer shoe, and the Toms style aren’t your typical wedge. Sophie opted for the platform model, which gives her added height but is arguably even more comfortable and easy to walk in.

The slip on ‘Valencia’ style is practical, with a durable rubber sole and textured grip tread, but what I really love for summer is the traditional espadrille rope midsole detail that makes it so stylish and oozes summer.

© Getty Images Sophie wore Penelope Chilvers wedge espadrilles and revived the polka dot trend for bingo night with Chelsea Pensioners

While Toms espadrilles are Sophie’s go-to, the brand isn’t the royal's only favourite. She wore Penelope Chilvers' High Mary Jane wedge espadrilles in April. While the white leather version worn by the Duchess is sold out, you can still shop the metallic leather style, £139.

Meanwhile, there are also other styles with the royal stamp of approval. Princess Kate’s love of wedge espadrilles is part of her iconic style, too, with Castañer ‘Carina’ Espadrilles, £124 (SAVE 20%) / $150 among her faves.

What shoppers are saying about Toms 'Valencia' espadrilles

I scoured the ratings on Amazon UK, where the shoes have a 4.2-star rating and overall positive reviews.

“Love them & very soft around the heel area! I bought my usual size UK6 & they're perfect. Very pleased,” said one verified shopper.

Another called the slip-on shoes “stylish and comfortable”. “Love them. Quite narrow fitting but I got my feet in immediately and they fit like a dream.”

So keep that in mind: as mentioned by that last shopper, you’ll want to double check as far as sizing - some shoppers say the shoes run narrow and / or small.

How to style Sophie's Toms espadrilles

Sophie opted for a neutral white colourway, which is super versatile as demonstrated by all the royal events she’s worn them to - including the Olympics and Paralympics in 2024 and on official royal tour to Nepal.

While the royal wore her espadrilles with a floral dress and a blazer to the Windsor Horse show in May 2025, I think they would look just as chic with bermuda shorts or cropped jeans, a Breton stripe top and raffia bag - so effortless. A neutral espadrille is also an option to wear instead of your trendy white trainers with midi dresses and jeans. You could even wear them to work in smart casual mode with a tailored look.

© Getty Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh tours the National Botanic Garden during an official visit to Nepal

And if you shop Toms, you’ll actually be helping others, too - the company donates a pair of shoes for every pair sold, and currently gives one-third of profits to grassroots causes.

So, a chance for some royal style that’s comfortable, affordable and for a good cause? Sign us up!