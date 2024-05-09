Loved Duchess Sophie's pink designer dress? I've found an amazing lookalike, if I do say so myself

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked radiant on Wednesday, as she stepped out in the sunshine wearing the most stunning pink midi dress.

The wife of Prince Edward was attending The Sovereign's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace and took centre stage alongside her husband, Princess Anne, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© JORDAN PETTITT Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the first Royal Garden Party of the season

Sophie looked effortlessly elegant in royal-favourite Suzannah London's Fontaine Dress in Paris Pink. Made from Italian silk crepe, the '40s-inspired style is softly tailored and features a narrow, elongated V-neckline, a gentle figure-skimming A-line skirt and slim 3/4 length sleeves.

The Duchess completed the look with Jane Taylor London's Hersilia Hat in the same baby pink hue, a matching pearl-embellished clutch bag and nude stiletto heels. She wore her hair up, and natural, glowing makeup with a rosy pink lip.

© Pool The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spoke to guests at Buckingham Palace

Suzannah London is a label also loved by Princess Kate, who has worn the Flippy Wiggle Dress in white crepe on four separate occasions, and the same style in emerald green for a royal engagement in London last summer.

Sophie's dress is now sold out in most sizes and retails for £2,390, but there's a very similar dress I love available at Reiss for a fraction of the price.

New this season, I've had a my eye on the Erica Midi Dress for a while now. Cut in the same A-line shape and midi length in the same shade of baby pink, it also has a self-tie waist belt and V neckline, making it a close match to Sophie's.

Available in UK sizes 6-16, it's priced at £248, while in the US you can shop it for less than half price at $183.

Suitable for every occasion from weddings to summer parties, it's a versatile piece to invest in this season. I love it styled with barely-there strappy heeled sandals or summer wedges, or even a pair of glam ballet flats.

If you're looking for something slightly more casual, Phase Eight's Rosalina Pink Shirt Dress is also reminiscent of Sophie's Suzannah London number. Made from a breezy linen fabric that's perfect for summer, it has a shirt silhouette, featuring a classic collar, button detailing and a self-tie waist belt. Dress it down with flat sandals or trainers for a daytime look.