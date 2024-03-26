Michelle Keegan looks unreal in trending waistcoat midi dress - and it's still available to shop

Michelle Keegan just dropped her latest fashion collection with Very, and if you want a wardrobe refresh for the new season, you need to take a look at the gorgeous pieces in her spring edit.

From her laidback looks to chic power suits and glam awards season gowns, I've always loved Michelle's style, but following the success of her hit Netflix show Fool Me Once, she's stepped up her sartorial game.

After spotting a reel on Very's Instagram, number one on my shopping list is Michelle's amazing waistcoat midi dress. Inspired by classic tailoring, it comes in a springtime sage colour and features playful cut-out detail at the waist. In the video, the actress can be seen looking incredible wearing it with bronze, glowy makeup and her hair styled in huge waves.

Cut with a very flattering figure-skimming fit, the midi dress features classic details like a v-neckline and button fastenings through the front, as well as a split hem skirt for easy movement.

Michelle completed the look with white court shoes and chunky gold hoops. I'd also style it with gold jewellery but would probably go for a strappier heeled sandal in a nude or white colour. You could even dress it down with a pair of sleek white trainers.

Waistcoats were one of the biggest trends of summer 2023 and that's showing no signs of slowing down. Often paired with wide-leg trousers, but also styled with sleek midi skirts, they create chic, effortless looks, so it's no surprise the waistcoat midi dress is currently the fastest selling piece in Michelle's collection.

Love a sleeveless tux style dress as much as I do? I've found several more on the high street that I want in my wardrobe, like this Karen Millen waistcoat dress which gives the illusion of two separates. It has a structured, pleated midi skirt and also comes in an office-appropriate navy shade. Shop it now while it's currently on sale with 20% off.

For a shorter style, I love Reformation's Acelynn dress, which is very much giving boardroom to bar. I'd wear it with loafers or Miu Miu style kitten heels, sans tights for spring of course.

I also can't stop thinking about this French Connection mini dress for the new season. It has an A-line blazer-style cut that's reminiscent of a Zara halterneck waistcoat I lived in last summer. I'd style it with sky high heels - either strappy sandals or a pointed court shoe.