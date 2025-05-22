Best Memorial Day sales: From 40% off Coach to the under-$20 trending skirt

The 2025 Memorial Day sales are already going strong - and as one of HELLO!'s resident shopping experts, and, I confess, a MAJOR online shopper in my down time, I'm here to make things easier.

I have scoured the internet looking for the best online deals so I could put together this edit of all the best discounts on fashion and beauty.

I've found huge discounts on Coach bags at Macy's and the A-list sunglasses brand worn by everyone from Meghan Markle to JLo at Nordstrom for under $20. Another under-$20 fashion deal I find hard to resist - the Amazon version of the chic skirt you've seen everywhere on Pinterest.

Then there's beauty - you'll want to check out the hair loss treatment Nicole Kidman swears by - it's 50% off at Sephora - and the moisturizer Hailey Bieber can't live without in the Ulta sale.

When is Memorial Day 2025?

Memorial Day weekend, which takes place during graduation season, has famously become known as the kick-off of all things summer with BBQs, outdoor activities and of course, the Memorial Day sales.

Originally created to honor veterans who lost their lives while serving in the military, Memorial Day is an official federal holiday observed annually on the last Monday of May. This year, in 2025, Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 26.

What stores have Memorial Day sales?

It's probably easier to tell you which stores don't have Memorial Day Sales! With many spring sales already underway, retailers across the board cut prices even more for the big holiday weekend, one of the biggest sale events of the year.

For home buys and DIY some of my faves are The Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy, but for fashion and beauty, which I'm focusing on here, my go-tos for the best deals are the likes of Sephora, Macy's, Nordstrom and of course Nordstrom's discounted little sister, Nordstrom Rack.

How I picked the best Memorial Day Sale deals:

I keep track of which sales and stores that HELLO! readers love to shop, and have been sure to include them here. Discount: I selected the 'best' sales based both price reductions that I think are worth it – 20% or more, and I can't resist a discount of 60% and up.

I selected the 'best' sales based both price reductions that I think are worth it – 20% or more, and I can't resist a discount of 60% and up. Availability: There's nothing more disappointing to shop a sale only to find out there's nothing in your size or a good amount of inventory to choose from, so I've selected sales that have lots of options.

Memorial Day 2025: Best sales to shop, according to a shopping editor

So now that you have the Memorial Day rundown, it's time to get shopping. So here's my edit of the best sales out there. I'm keeping track of what's trending, and I'll keep this handy list updated with all the best deals and discount codes here as they're released.

COACH Leather Tote - 40% off at Macy's
$177 (40% off) at Macy's

Editor's Pick: “Macy’s has 40% off selected Coach bags and I really had trouble choosing a favorite. In the end I chose the COACH Polished Pebble Leather Willow Tote 24 - it’s a top handle bag that also has a 21-1/2" detachable strap so it’s super versatile. And it comes in three colors - Chalk, Black and Bluebell - so you’ll need to take a look to see which is the best fit for your wardrobe. I love them all.”



Vegamour GRO Hair Serum & Gummies Set - 50% off at Sephora
$39.50 (50% off) at Sephora

Editor's Pick: "One of the biggest beauty concerns of HELLO! Shoppers is thinning hair - and so when I spotted this kit from Nicole Kidman-approved Vegamour (she said it ‘transformed’ her damaged hair) I just had to include it on my best deals list. Currently on sale for under $40 - it has a $100 value - it includes a hair serum and hair-wellness gummies ‘that promote longer, fuller and healthier hair’. It has a 4.6 star rating and 92% of verified shoppers would recommend it.” $39.50 (50% off) at Sephora. You can also shop the top-rated set at full price directly from Vegamour."

Le Specs Sunglasses - 70% off at Nordstrom
$19.50 (70% off) at Nordstrom
Editor's Pick: "Nordstrom's Half-Yearly sale is ON - and while there are huge discounts on everything from kids to home, my eye went straight to the accessories. I found Le Specs - the sunglasses brand worn by celebrities from Beyoncé to Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and Gigi Hadid for up to 70% off, just in time to kick off summer. " I have a couple of pairs of Le Specs myself and I can tell you they look designer but are a steal, even at full price."



Calvin Klein 100% Cotton Dress - 61% off at Nordstrom Rack
$49.97 (61% off) at Nordstrom Rack

Editor's Pick: “If you want to take part in the cutout dress trend in a more subtle way, this dress is for you. It’s 100% cotton - perfect for summer - and has European vacay vibes. I could totally see myself wearing this with a pair of sandals exploring the cobblestone streets of a Mediterranean village. And Calvin Klein at 60% off? You couldn't really ask for more.”



Zeagoo High Waist Satin Skirt - 29% off at Amazon
$19.99 (29% off) at Amazon
Editor's Pick: "Silky satin dresses and skirts are trending - you may have spotted this versatile skirt style on TikTok or Pinterest. I have one and I wore it all through winter and now am rocking it for summer with a tank top or t-shirt and sneakers. And the best thing is you can wear the trend without a huge investment - this under $20 skirt at Amazon has solid reviews with shoppers saying it 'looks expensive'. One said, 'Beautiful. Fit is perfect. Looks more expensive than it is. Fabric is heavy enough, not flimsy or see through. Drapes beautifully. I have it in black also and I receive compliments every time I wear one of them.'"