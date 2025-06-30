Amanda Holden's flattering luxury swimsuit look can be yours for £32.99

Amanda Holden's swimsuit snapshot is making me want to run to the nearest beach and become a bronzed, glowing goddess like the Heart FM broadcaster herself. And Amanda's chic swimsuit has got her fans in a frenzy as they're eager to recreate her understated yet luxe-looking style.

Amanda looked sensational as she filmed a Reel with Alan Carr. The pair are currently filming in Corfu, Greece, for the latest series of their BBC One TV show, Amanda & Alan.

Amanda Holden wore a chic black and white one-piece while filming with Alan Carr in Corfu.

The swimsuit is from luxury swimwear brand Away That Day, worn with a sunhat from Melissa Odabash.

We found an amazing lookalike of Amanda's swimsuit at New Look.

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a glimpse of their trip as she and Alan sang to camera in the Greek sunshine. She captured the post: "Up to more mischief with my amigo."

Amanda's 2.5M followers were loving the sweet snippet of their friendship, and were also loving Amanda's gorgeous one-piece. Although the TV presenter failed to tag where her black and white swimsuit was from, our spies have ID-ed it as the Away That Day Cannes One Piece, priced at £225.

© Instagram Amanda and Alan are currently filming their hit BBC show in Corfu

The luxury swimsuit is so flattering with its black body and white trim, and the balconette neckline is flirty yet supportive. I also love the wider straps, which are great if you have a bigger bust.

Since Amanda's swimsuit is not only quite a spenny buy, but also sold out in many sizes, we've turned detective to hunt down a decent - and affordable - lookalike.

And guess what? We found one. And it'll only set you back £32.99 at New Look.

CLOSE MATCH: New Look Black Tummy Control Contrast Trim Underwired Swimsuit © New Look £32.99 at New Look

The Black Tummy Control Trim Swimsuit is such a good lookalike of Amanda's. It has the same streamlined look, with a cream outline for a cool colour-block finish. This swimsuit has a halterneck tie neckline, so you can adjust it to be a comfortable and supportive as you need. This swimsuit is available in various bra sizes, from 32B to 36D.

I tracked another lookalike of Amanda's swimwear down at Cupshe. Named the Black Sweetheart Colorblock Slim & Sculpt One Piece Swimsuit, this has a similar sweetheart neckline a la Amanda, sleek body and white trim. The website says it has sculpting technology in the body of the swimsuit, and medium bust support. This one is on sale for £28.99, and you'll find it in sizes 6/8 to 14/16.

CLOSE MATCH: Cupshe Sweetheart Colorblock Slim & Sculpt One Piece Swimsuit © Cupshe £28.99 at Cupshe

Black and white swimwear is a forever chic look, timeless in its style and flattering in every way.