Amanda Holden's flattering luxury swimsuit look can be yours for £32.99

Amanda Holden's swimsuit snapshot is making me want to run to the nearest beach and become a bronzed, glowing goddess like the Heart FM broadcaster herself. And Amanda's chic swimsuit has got her fans in a frenzy as they're eager to recreate her understated yet luxe-looking style.
Amanda looked sensational as she filmed a Reel with Alan Carr. The pair are currently filming in Corfu, Greece, for the latest series of their BBC One TV show, Amanda & Alan.
- Amanda Holden wore a chic black and white one-piece while filming with Alan Carr in Corfu.
- The swimsuit is from luxury swimwear brand Away That Day, worn with a sunhat from Melissa Odabash.
- We found an amazing lookalike of Amanda's swimsuit at New Look.
Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a glimpse of their trip as she and Alan sang to camera in the Greek sunshine. She captured the post: "Up to more mischief with my amigo."
Amanda's 2.5M followers were loving the sweet snippet of their friendship, and were also loving Amanda's gorgeous one-piece. Although the TV presenter failed to tag where her black and white swimsuit was from, our spies have ID-ed it as the Away That Day Cannes One Piece, priced at £225.
The luxury swimsuit is so flattering with its black body and white trim, and the balconette neckline is flirty yet supportive. I also love the wider straps, which are great if you have a bigger bust.
Since Amanda's swimsuit is not only quite a spenny buy, but also sold out in many sizes, we've turned detective to hunt down a decent - and affordable - lookalike.
And guess what? We found one. And it'll only set you back £32.99 at New Look.
The Black Tummy Control Trim Swimsuit is such a good lookalike of Amanda's. It has the same streamlined look, with a cream outline for a cool colour-block finish. This swimsuit has a halterneck tie neckline, so you can adjust it to be a comfortable and supportive as you need. This swimsuit is available in various bra sizes, from 32B to 36D.
I tracked another lookalike of Amanda's swimwear down at Cupshe. Named the Black Sweetheart Colorblock Slim & Sculpt One Piece Swimsuit, this has a similar sweetheart neckline a la Amanda, sleek body and white trim. The website says it has sculpting technology in the body of the swimsuit, and medium bust support. This one is on sale for £28.99, and you'll find it in sizes 6/8 to 14/16.
Black and white swimwear is a forever chic look, timeless in its style and flattering in every way.