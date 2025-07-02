Leighton Meester has spoken: This is the $35 Amazon product your skincare routine is missing

Leighton Meester's glowing skin has long been on my Pinterest board as skinspiration, and I was pleasantly surprised to hear just what she swears by for that dewy skin we all covet. Because, dear reader. it will only cost you $35.

Leighton has revealed that she’s actually all about the NågraCoola CLIE Facial Cleansing Brush to get that glow. I wonder if husband Adam Brody, star of Nobody Wants This, uses it too? They do share skincare after all - read more about their skincare in common in our article here.

AT A GLANCE Leighton Meester is currently starring in Apple TV+ period drama, The Buccaneers.

The 39-year-old revealed her Amazon beauty must have.

Gossip Girl actress Leighton uses the NågraCoola CLIE Facial Cleansing Brush, $35 / £65

The 39-year-old's go-to facial scrubbing cleanser tool should definitely be on your radar. Like it's more expensive counterparts, a facial cleansing tool could be the key to unlocking the cleanest, glossiest skin of your life. Even if the vibrating tool does raise a few eyebrows.

© WireImage Leighton Meester at the 31st Screen Actor Guild awards earlier this year

“I’ve been asked a lot of questions by anyone who notices this, and you can use it to wash your face,” she told Vogue. “Let’s just keep it at that."

Made of ultra soft silicone, this cleansing brush is designed to gently cleanse the skin, removing most of the dirt and oil that you accumulate over the day and leave your skin illuminated. Use it with your go-to cleanser (Leighton's is the Ursa Major Fantastic Face Wash) and massage the face for 90 seconds both morning and evening to cleanse the skin.

As it vibrates, it also helps to increase blood flow to your skin, and firm your face. After cleansing, use the reverse, ripple side of the tool to massage in your serums and creams - it's said to help with absorption, making those anti-aging potions work even harder.

Leighton, who recently joined season two of the Apple TV+ period drama, The Buccaneers, is onto something with this budget-friendly brush.

While I personally haven’t tried it, I decided to check out the reviews and it is gets positive feedback across the board, with almost 1,000 five-star reviews.

“ It's turned my daily cleansing into a spa-like experience ” said one verified reviewer. “My skin is glowing at 62," another wrote, who said they'd been using it for months.

© Apple TV+ Leighton looked stunning with her flame-red locks in the period costume, The Bucaneers

Others echoed those thoughts, praising it for its "gentle" exfoliating without bothering sensitive skin, and for helping to clear up small bumps under the skin.

Another of its positive traits, said many Amazon shoppers, is how easy it is to charge, to use and to store. "Easy to clean, easy to charge. I like the magnetic charging. Super easy," said one happy customer.