The $30 water bottle Kristen Bell’s carrying around while filming Nobody Wants This series 2

I’m always on the lookout for the products celebs are using—because let’s be honest, they don’t mess around with bad quality. So when I spotted Kristen Bell carrying a water bottle at the table read for Nobody Wants This season 2, I had to know more. Turns out, it’s the Yeti Rambler Bottle Chug, and let me tell you, it looks seriously impressive. If it’s good enough for Kristen, it’s definitely worth a closer look!

Everyone knows about Stanley cups, but the Yeti water bottles are the new cool kid on the block. It’s getting rave reviews on TikTok, with many users saying it’s superior because of the handle and the fact you can either unscrew the whole lid or half twist the handle to reveal the ‘chug’ spout for a quick sip on the go. They retail for $30, or £29.99 if you're in the UK.

Other reviewers say the Double-Wall Vacuum insulation is far superior, keeping drinks hot and cold for longer periods of time. Check out this Yeti vs Stanley comparison, the results were quite shocking!

Oh, and it gets a big thumbs up for style - I honestly don’t know when vacuum flasks became so aesthetic! It does come in a rainbow of colours but the bright orange High Desert Clay coloway which Kristen is toting seems to be the most popular choice.

What are verified shoppers saying about the Yeti Rambler bottle?

After I’d scoured TikTok, my next port of call was Amazon. I shop Amazon for a living and their reviews from verified shoppers tell you everything you need to know about the quality of a product.

© Erin Foster / Instagram I spotted Kristen's new water bottle as she headed to a table read for the new season of Nobody Wants This

Well, the Yeti Rambler has jaw-dropping ratings. I mean wow, a near-perfect 4.8 out of 5 and a 92% five-star rating - I don’t ever think I’ve seen such high figures on Amazon!

The reviewers are ecstatic and so many say it keeps ice cold for 24 whole hours “or more”. Says one happy reviewer: “I'm in love with this water bottle. Colour is great! Durable. Keep things nice and cold for a long time! And I LOVE the 2 tops. Makes it SO EASY to clean and to fill your bottle with ice. Definitely will buy again!”

YETI Rambler Bottle Chug, Vaccum Insulated Stainless Steel Bottle © Yeti $30 AT AMAZON US

£29.95 AT AMAZON UK



Says another: “This is my go-to re-useable drink container. Perfect for keeping drinks cold for the end of a long run or hike, despite sitting in a hot car. I have dropped it many times without issues. Wide enough mouth that it's easy to clean by hand. Bonkers colour makes it easy to find MY drink in a crowd of containers.”

The main complaint seems to be about how much it costs. “The price is absurd, but darn it all they do exactly what Yeti says they will do - keep liquids cold for hours. Hours outside in the hot sun,” notes one customer.

A common complaint also with the larger models than this one is that they don’t fit in a car cupholder. You don’t have that problem with this 18oz size, though: “The 18oz fits easily in your hand and in a vehicle's drink holder,” clarifies one shopper.