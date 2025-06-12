Lusting after Megan from Love Island's letter necklace? Same girl! Here's where to shop her personalised chain

It wouldn't be Love Island without a bit of drama, a bit of flirting and a whole lot of grafting. Even though the new series is in its early days, I'm already calling Megan my Love Island 2025 the one to watch.

Megan Forte Clarke has fast become the talk of the office, with everyone agreeing she's this year's star and I can't help but think this girl has not only packed her bikinis, but her repeat wearing the same necklace is what makes me think she's packed something of a strategy too. Hear me out...

AT A GLANCE Love Island 2025 has kicked off with Maya Jama as host.

Megan Forte Clarke is already a fan fave.

The Irish LI contestant repeat wears a cute personalised necklace, £85 $110

Think back to previous Love Island years, and the leading girl always has a memorable accessory that gets everyone scrambling to buy it. Gemma Owen's XXX Tiffany necklace, Sami Elishi's Tory Burch necklace from 2023 and Molly Smith's Arabic name necklace - these Love Island contestants all got the public's attention, and I am sure their jewellery had something to do with it.

So along with Megan's sunglasses and bikinis, it's her necklace we've all been googling. And I think I've found it.

Megan Forte Clarke's personalised Love Island necklace - All The Details

Megan's personalised necklace looks like it's from Abbott Lyon, the jewellery brand that both Gemma Owen and Molly Smith teamed up with post LI to release their own collections.

© Shutterstock Megan's coupled up with Tommy

Priced from £85, the Mini Hanging Letter Name Necklace is available in gold or silver with a choice of chain lengths too. It can be personalised with up to 10 letters, so you can choose your own name or a loved one's to wear around your neck.

Abbott Lyon Mini Hanging Letter Name Necklace © Abbott Lyon £85 at Abbott Lyon $110 at Abbott Lyon

The Irish 25-year-old is the perfect model of how this necklace can be both daytime - she wore it with a bikini for a day by the pool (plus a cheeky kiss with Tommy on the balcony) - and also with her killer LBD round the firepit.

Looking at Megan's Instagram, she hasn't been pictured wearing the necklace, making me think she bought it - and packed it - especially for her time in Majorca.

Megan's sunglasses and bikini - the details

Those sunnies Megan wore for a little one on one time with Tommy were pretty cool, too. They look to be the Dyxon Sunglasses from Pretty Polly, priced at £23. Megan's are the gold/brown colourway but there's also a black/silver pair.

She wore them with a cute bikini from Shein, a bargain swimwear two piece at £5 for the top and £5 for the bottoms.