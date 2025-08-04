Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celebrity Stylist Oriona Robb gives her opinion on Princess Eugenie's 'earthy' but 'sophisticated' vacation dress
Subscribe
Celebrity Stylist Oriona Robb gives her opinion on Princess Eugenie's 'earthy' but 'sophisticated' vacation dress
Princess Eugenie khaki dress

Celebrity Stylist Oriona Robb gives her opinion on Princess Eugenie's 'earthy' but 'sophisticated' vacation dress

Plus I've found the best lookalikes for her chic Michael Kors midi

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Hollie Brotherton
Digital Luxe & Commerce Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

In case you missed it, Princess Eugenie is being hailed as the best dressed royal of 2025. From her polka dot Rixo dress at a Buckingham Palace party to her 'rule-defying' crop top and midi skirt at Royal Ascot, I'm inclined to agree.

The mum-of-two is currently on holiday in Portugal, and we were able to take a look into her vacation wardrobe thanks to Ayda Field sharing some photos on Instagram. 

The unlikely pair are spending time together at the house the Princess shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their children.

Ayda Field and Princess Eugenie, wearing khaki dress, standing in front of gate© Instagram / aydafieldwilliams
Ayda and Eugenie are spending the summer in Portugal

In the picture they can be seen posing with beaming smiles. Princess Eugenie, 35, is the epitome of effortless chic in a khaki tank dress while Ayda wears a white linen co-ord. The post, which also includes a selfie of the pair with Ayda's husband Robbie Williams, is captioned 'Obrigada' with a red love heart.

Eugenie styled her midi perfectly, with delicate drop earrings by Sophie Lis, and what appears to be a pair of Hermès sandals.

"The earthy khaki green feels grounded, natural, and sophisticated without being overly dressy," Celebrity Stylist Oriona Robb told HELLO!"It's a versatile neutral that flatters her complexion and works beautifully in warm, sunny environments.

"The dress has a smocked bodice and tiered skirt, which gives it a romantic, bohemian ease. The smocking offers a flattering, flexible fit that accentuates the waist without clinging, and the tiered maxi length adds graceful movement."

If you love Princess Eugenie's dress, you're in luck as it's just dropped in the sale. The midi is the Smocked Georgette Tank Dress by Michael Kors and it now has 48% off, retailing for £119 (or you can find it for $196 at Farfetch if you're in the US).

EXACT MATCH: Michael Kors Smocked Georgette Tank Dress

Smocked Georgette Tank Dress

£119 (save 48%) at Michael Kors

$196 (save 20%) at Farfetch

If your budget is slightly lower, there are several lookalikes on the high street. Nobody's Child's Khaki Green Sleeveless Charlie Midi Dress is so similar but retails for just £85. Made from 100% cotton, it features a shirred bodice falling to an A-line skirt with side pockets. It's still available to shop in most sizes from a UK 4-18, but it's already becoming a bestseller for the brand.

CLOSE MATCH: Nobody's Child Khaki Sleeveless Charlie Midi Dress

Nobody's Child tank dress

£85 at Nobody's Child

$165 at Nobody's Child US

For a looser cut, this Jigsaw dress channels quiet luxury with its flowing tiers and regal silhouette. It echoes the Michael Kors dress, sharing a sleeveless, tiered design and graceful movement, balancing elegance with timeless appeal.

CLOSE MATCH: Jigsaw Fine Crinkle Jersey Maxi Dress

Jigsaw Fine Crinkle Jersey Maxi Dress

£62 at Jigsaw

$78 at Jigsaw US

Or for a lightly knitted number that leans towards office attire, choose this midi from Karen Millen. The khaki zip-front dress offers a modern, sculpted take on feminine style. It’s sleeveless and midi-length, but contrasts the soft drape of the Micheal Kors style with sleek structure.

CLOSE MATCH: Karen Millen Sleeveless Knitted Midi Dress

Karen Millen khaki dress

£71.20 at Karen Millen

$127.20 at Karen Millen US

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Shopping
See more
Read More