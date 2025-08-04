Celebrity Stylist Oriona Robb gives her opinion on Princess Eugenie's 'earthy' but 'sophisticated' vacation dress

In case you missed it, Princess Eugenie is being hailed as the best dressed royal of 2025. From her polka dot Rixo dress at a Buckingham Palace party to her 'rule-defying' crop top and midi skirt at Royal Ascot, I'm inclined to agree.

The mum-of-two is currently on holiday in Portugal, and we were able to take a look into her vacation wardrobe thanks to Ayda Field sharing some photos on Instagram.

The unlikely pair are spending time together at the house the Princess shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their children.

© Instagram / aydafieldwilliams Ayda and Eugenie are spending the summer in Portugal

In the picture they can be seen posing with beaming smiles. Princess Eugenie, 35, is the epitome of effortless chic in a khaki tank dress while Ayda wears a white linen co-ord. The post, which also includes a selfie of the pair with Ayda's husband Robbie Williams, is captioned 'Obrigada' with a red love heart.

Eugenie styled her midi perfectly, with delicate drop earrings by Sophie Lis, and what appears to be a pair of Hermès sandals.

"The earthy khaki green feels grounded, natural, and sophisticated without being overly dressy," Celebrity Stylist Oriona Robb told HELLO!. "It's a versatile neutral that flatters her complexion and works beautifully in warm, sunny environments.

"The dress has a smocked bodice and tiered skirt, which gives it a romantic, bohemian ease. The smocking offers a flattering, flexible fit that accentuates the waist without clinging, and the tiered maxi length adds graceful movement."

If you love Princess Eugenie's dress, you're in luck as it's just dropped in the sale. The midi is the Smocked Georgette Tank Dress by Michael Kors and it now has 48% off, retailing for £119 (or you can find it for $196 at Farfetch if you're in the US).

If your budget is slightly lower, there are several lookalikes on the high street. Nobody's Child's Khaki Green Sleeveless Charlie Midi Dress is so similar but retails for just £85. Made from 100% cotton, it features a shirred bodice falling to an A-line skirt with side pockets. It's still available to shop in most sizes from a UK 4-18, but it's already becoming a bestseller for the brand.

For a looser cut, this Jigsaw dress channels quiet luxury with its flowing tiers and regal silhouette. It echoes the Michael Kors dress, sharing a sleeveless, tiered design and graceful movement, balancing elegance with timeless appeal.

Or for a lightly knitted number that leans towards office attire, choose this midi from Karen Millen. The khaki zip-front dress offers a modern, sculpted take on feminine style. It’s sleeveless and midi-length, but contrasts the soft drape of the Micheal Kors style with sleek structure.