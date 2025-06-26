These 'comfy' River Island jeans just got the Mrs Hinch effect - and it's clear to see why

The Mrs Hinch effect is in full swing, and for once it's not household products the cleaning influencer has her fans rushing to buy, but her "comfy" high street jeans.

Sophie Hinchliffe, 35, showcased her new favourite jeans on Instagram Stories, which she said she only shared because of the love she received on her River Island denim.

The 35-year-old cleaning influencer revealed she loves the River Island Balloon Leg Jeans, £49.

She called them "so soft and so comfy".

"I'm cracking up at the amount of messages I'm getting about my jeans," she posted over the original snap, which caught her 4.8M followers attention.

She revealed that she's not normally a jeans girl but these made her think twice. "I'm not normally a jeans girl, purely because I've always struggled to find a pair I actually like. BUT finally at 35 I have jeans. I bought them from River Island. They come in short, regular and long for my tall girls.

"I'm wearing a 10 long! And I've bought both colours now. They're so soft and so comfy. Hope this helps."

The jeans in question are the River Island Blue Seam Detail Balloon Leg Jeans. Priced at £49, they come in two rinses, a light blue (which Mrs Hinch wears in the picture) and a mid-blue, a colour Mrs Hinch said she bought too.

The lightwash jeans are in and out of stock in the regular length (now that really IS the Mrs Hinch effect) in all sizes, but you can set up a notification for the brand to let you know when your chosen size is back in stock.

If you're petite or tall though, you're in luck as both lengths have the jeans in all sizes.

As for the mid-blue, all sizes and all lengths are up for grabs in sizes 8 - 18.

I can see why Mrs Hinch loves them. Balloon leg jeans have become part of our daily wardrobe, as easy to wear as a skinny jean or a boyfriend fit. They're far more wearable than you might think, and typically flare out around the knee area before tapering back in at the ankle.

These aren't too extreme of a balloon leg silhouette, so if you want to dip your toe into the trend it's a great pair to begin with. I love them worn with a small heel, as it really accentuates the wider parts of the jean, but they look just as cool with a flat shoe or sandal - just be mindful of the length.