These 'comfy' M&S Mary Janes are the best £35 I’ve spent since payday

I’ve been holding out on buying into the ballet pump trend – I was there for it the first time, wearing nothing but ballet pumps in the 00s. But Instagram has a funny way of making me rethink fashion trends I’d sworn myself off, and when you add M&S into the mix, I’m fully invested. Enter Marks & Spencer’s ballet pumps, aka the best £35 ($61.99) I’ve spent since payday.

From Kendall Jenner to Katie Holmes and Meghan Markle, ballet flats are still having a moment. Spring is when these shoes shine, as we ease our feet out of our boots and trainers and into something decidedly more, well, springy.

Caroline Style Hacks wearing the M&S Mary Janes

Ballet flats are by nature flimsy little things, and so I was genuinely pleased to see everyone on Instagram embracing the trend, albeit with a difference. Every cool girl worth her salt is wearing a pair of flat Mary Jane shoes, embracing the ballet pump trend but with a bit more stamina.

I was inspired to try the viral Marks & Spencer Mary Janes by Caroline Style Hacks, who wore hers with wide-leg jeans. I loved the Parisian vibe the £35 high street shoes gave every single look, and as soon as they came back into stock (because there was a time they sold out every single time I checked) I snapped them up.

I ordered a size 6, my normal size, and they’re a great fit; wide enough for my slightly wider feet and felt comfy enough to wear throughout the day. They also had a bit more structure than a traditional ballet pump, and my feet were thankful for that.

The M&S flats have a square toe, and I loved that, as most of the other Mary Janes on the high street have a pointy toe. The square toe looked cooler with jeans and wide leg trousers, and comfier too – no squashing of toes into a point.

© Carla Challis / Marks & Spencer I ordered the M&S Mary Janes and adored them

I added a lightweight sock, a la my favourite influencers, for extra cool and there was plenty of room to wear them with a sock.

The ‘vegan leather’ felt soft, yet sturdy, and M&S shoe fans will be pleased to hear they have the brand’s Insolia Flex tech too, designed to position your feet into the comfiest position.

The finish wasn’t shiny, nor matte, but a wearable middle ground. They are wipe clean too, and even though I didn’t treat them with a leather protector, scuffs from the day came off with a damp cloth. In some lights it could look a little plastic-y, which to be fair they are, but I think they got less so the more I wore them.

Available in black, cream and metallic silver too, I personally think the black are the most wearable, but could definitely see myself splashing out on the cream too to wear on the slightly warmer (and less damp) spring days. I’d even wear those with a white jean for a tonal look.

A guest at Copenhagen Fashion Week shows how Mary Janes can be styled with skirts too

A scan of the online reviews sees most M&S shoppers raving about them, calling them “comfy” and “light on your feet.” The shoes retail for £35 and are available, at the time of publishing, in sizes 3-8, with half sizes available too.

I love these as an alternative to chunky loafers for days in the office or when I need a smarter shoe that’s not a heel. Thankfully, they didn’t remind me one iota of the ballet pumps I wore in in the 00s, unlike those, these feel like they have real staying power – both on my feet and in my wardrobe.