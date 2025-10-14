Robin Wright's makeup artist uses this firming cream on the actress' incredibly toned arms

Hollywood actress Robin Wright is currently starring in The Girlfriend, the juicy psychological Amazon Video thriller that everyone is hooked on. Robin plays the mom, a character who has it all but becomes increasingly suspicious of her son's new relationship. The outfits in this show are stunning, with Robin's character Laura dressing head-to-toe in Ralph Lauren throughout the miniseries. And fashion aside, it's Robin's cute pixie hair and toned physique that had me wondering what this woman's secrets are to looking so incredible at 59 years-old?

I did a little internet sleuthing to see if I could find out something solid, and I stumbled across an insight into what Robin's MUA uses on her arms; they're so toned, so firm and I know from experience that you sometimes need a little extra oomph, despite an intense fitness regime (Wright’s personal trainer, Grace Lazenby, has been quoted in the past as saying the Wonder Woman actress does 'pilates rowing' to get those biceps popping).

AT A GLANCE Robin Wright stars in the Amazon Video miniseries, The Girlfriend.

The A-list actress has previously used the Orlane Paris Refining Arm Cream

Amazon shoppers say they saw a "big improvement" in the firmness of their skin after use.

According to The Hollywood Times, Robin’s makeup artist, Tricia Sawyer, used the Orlane Paris Refining Arm Cream to moisturize and define the actress' arms ahead of a Golden Globes appearance.

© Getty Robin's currently starring in Amazon Video's The Girlfriend

The product is said to " tighten and firm slackened arms" and "restores tone, definition, and visible firmness to arms." The product itself includes Shiitake mushroom extract, to strengthen and reinforce the skin, along with golden chamomile to drain the epidermis and "help prevent the formation of fatty masses" and a Bio-polymer of sweet almond proteins which is described as "acting like a mesh to lighten and restore youthful definition to arms."

For best results, the brand recommends applying morning and night, and results could be seen in as little as 45 days.

Orlane Arm Refining Cream © Orlane $105 at Amazon

Of course, this is quite a pricey arm cream and there's lots of more affordable alternatives. I personally rate the Prai Upper Arm Creme, $30. I've used this for the last year and find it really does tighten the slack skin on my upper arms. You have to be regimented in applying it, but you see a difference. Another I've used and rate is the U Sculpt Arm Compound. This is on the higher price point side, at $98, but really did make my skin more firm - I especially noticed a lessening of dimpled skin when using this.

© Christopher Raphael/Prime Laura Sanderson (Robin Wright) in The Girlfriend

What are verified shoppers saying about Orlane Arm Refining Cream?

Reviews aren't plentiful on Amazon for this cream, but one that stands out is this: "This cream does exactly what it is suppose to. I am using the cream twice daily and I seeing a big improvement. More than I ever expected."

Robin Wright's beauty essentials

I had a quick delve into the archives to see what other beauty products Robin has used. "I started taking Nutrafol, a vitamin that helps your hair grow thicker and faster. I really need to be diligent with it because I’m so bad about taking that type of stuff consistently. But, apparently it’s the queen of rapidity if you want more hair faster", she told New Beauty. In the same interview, she said she uses Chantecaille Beauté and New York Dermatology Group (NYDG) Skin Care.