Princess Kate's hairstylist loves this Dyson hair dryer – and it's been reduced big time for Amazon Prime

There's no denying it, Princess Kate's hair is ridiculously enviable. Those bouncy, glossy waves always top the best hair lists and I for one love knowing what products Kate, the Princess of Wales, uses to get that signature style. According to hairstylist James Pryce, who created Princess Kate's wedding hair, it's the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer that was used - and I've spotted it reduced in the Amazon Prime sale, with an impressive 25% off.

The hairstylist told Harpers Bazaar that the Dyson Supersonic, and its magnetic diffuser attachment, is "the best". And thanks to Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days, you can get the royal-approved hairdryer on sale at one of its best prices yet.

AT A GLANCE Princess Kate's hairstylist was quoted as using the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer on the royal's hair.

The top-rated beauty tool has a massive 25% off for Prime, reduced to $314.99 (with 25%) / £229 (with 18% off).

The state-of-the-art Dyson gets a 4.4-star of 5 rating.

Reduced to $314.99 (with 25%) / £229 (with 18% off), it's a great time to upgrade your beauty tools as this offer is only available during Prime, October 7-8.

© Chris Jackson, Getty Images Princess Kate's wedding day look

James recommends using the premium dryer along with Redken Curvaceous Full Swirl Cream Serum for a light and bouncy look.

Available in the black/nickel, prussian blue/rich copper or black/copper colorways, the Supersonic is flying off Amazon's virtual shelves. It's no wonder - shoppers have given the luxury beauty gadget a 4.4-star of 5 rating, and the rare discount makes it even more of a steal.

The state-of-the-art Dyson, which boasts a motor that's an average 6x faster than other hair dryers for speedy results, has three precise speed settings and four precise heat settings for a perfect blow dry every time.

The set includes a host of attachments making it a fabulous hair tool for all hair types: a flyaway attachment, styling concentrator, diffuser, gentle air attachment and wide-tooth comb. Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are believed to love this luxury tool, too.

What shoppers are saying about the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer

"I cannot believe the difference," said one five-star reviewer. "My hair has been transformed to shiny, healthy looking, smooth and comfortable, and seems to holds its style for longer as well… I have come to the conclusion that the hairdryer one uses makes all the difference and I will NEVER ever use my other hairdryers again."

"Excellent quality!" raved another. "It dries my hair very fast and it leaves it extremely shiny."

"It’s the most fabulous hairdryer I’ve ever had! My hair is in better condition since using it. It’s compact & lighter than other hairdryers I’ve had. Great piece of equipment," another enthused.