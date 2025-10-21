Cat Deeley's chic new dress could be straight out of Princess Kate's closet - shop the look

Cat Deeley and the Princess of Wales share many style similarities, from the trends they gravitate towards to their most-loved labels. While her sartorial choices are a little more eclectic, on Tuesday Cat looked so chic hosting This Morning in a navy jumper dress that instantly drew comparisons to Kate - and it's the perfect autumn office attire.

© @catdeeley Cat Deeley wore the Reiss dress to host This Morning on Tuesday

Cat's Reiss jumper dress is made from a luxurious and comfortable stretchy rib knit fabric with a fitted bodice and a flared midi skirt. It comes in one of my favourite colour combinations - navy and camel - as it features subtle contrast trims at the neckline, belt and shoulders for a colour-blocked feel. The cut is finished with a cosy high funnel neck. Retailing for £198/$345, it's available to shop in every size from XS-XL.

Endlessly versatile, the jumper dress could be styled with knee-high boots - from black to tan like Cat's pair from LK Bennett. You could also add stiletto heels or even dress it down with a pair of trainers.

Cat's look instantly reminded me of the navy Eva jumper dress by CeFinn that Princess Kate wore back in 2023. I love how she styled it with a navy and green tartan coat for the perfect winter workwear outfit. Made from a merino wool-blend fabric, it also featured a funnel neck and a midi length.

Kate Middleton wore the midi dress on a royal engagement in Liverpool

If you love Cat's look but you're shopping for something more affordable, Boden has a similar jumper dress for £89. The popular piece is made from a super soft TENCEL-cotton blend and has a flattering fit-and-flare shape, which is designed to fall mid-calf. Cut with a collar, long sleeves and a bias skirt, it also features a detachable self-tie fabric belt.

Princess Kate has been pictured wearing a jumper dress on several occasions, from an olive green piece from high street favourite Mango to a winter white ensemble by Victoria Beckham. Like Cat, she often adds a belt to break up the dress and cinch her waist, completing the look with heels and a longline coat. So easy to throw on and go, they're a staple for every autumn/winter wardrobe.