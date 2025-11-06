Sarah Paulson's makeup artist uses this facial oil on the All's Fair star's stunning skin

Just this week I caught All's Fair star Sarah Paulson on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live. I love when Sarah drops into the clubhouse to spill the tea with Andy Cohen, and the 50-year-old didn't hold back - that's the kind of WWHL guest I like to see!

Wearing a black leather blazer dress, Sarah looked stunning and that's been the case for the actress throughout her appearances to promote her new Hulu show, also starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash. So when I discovered that Sarah's makeup artist, Gita Bass, has a little trick up her sleeve for achieving her glowing skin, I was intrigued.

AT A GLANCE Sarah Paulson stars in the new Hulu legal drama, All's Fair, with Kim Kardashian.

The 50-year-old's makeup artist Gita Bass uses Oak Essentials Ritual Oil

She commented that it gives the skin "a fresh dewy finish".

© Instagram / Gita Bass Sarah Paulson getting glammed before the 2024 Met Gala

Gita revealed that she adds a few drops of a deeply hydrating facial oil to Sarah's foundation, to achieve that glow - it's such a simple trick, I can't believe I haven't tried it myself before.

In an interview with clean beauty brand Oak Essentials, Gita laid bare the products she used on Sarah for the 2024 Met Gala. And it was the Ritual Oil, $88, from the brand that she added to Sarah's foundation.

Oak Essentials Ritual Oil © Oak Essentials $88 at Amazon

"To keep the skin glowing, I added a few drops of the Ritual Oil to Sarah’s foundation for a fresh dewy finish," she was quoted.

The foundation in question that Gita used on Sarah is the Armani Luminous Silk, a favorite of Meghan Markle, Cate Blanchett and Kim Kardashian.

© Getty Sarah Paulson attends the 2024 Met Gala

And while the foundation is known for its dewy, glowy finish, Gita's trick of adding a few drops of facial oil to it are genius. Not only would it give the skin an instant glow, but the oil will continue to keep the skin hydrated - essential for such things as the Met Gala, premieres and for us normal folk, a girls night out.

The Ritual Oil is in fact a Blue Tansy face oil, an ingredient used in the beauty world to hydrate and balance skin. It also has soothing properties, used for desensitizing reactive skins. Another of its perks? It's been devised to reduce the appearance of redness too.

The brand suggests it's used in both morning and evening beauty routines, either alone or before applying a moisturizer. Only 2-3 drops are needed, and its best applied warm (use the dropper to put a few drops in your palm) and press onto the skin, neck and décolleté.

© Disney+ All's Fair is out now on Disney+

What are verified shoppers saying about Oak Essentials Ritual Oil?

Reviews are overwhelming positive on this oil. "This oil itself is absolutely stunning," enthuses one Amazon shopper. "It’s been exactly the kind of nourishing, soothing oil I was hoping it would be," they continue. This shopper also said they used it topically on dermatitis, and the oil helped to sooth and calm irritated skin.

"Skincare therapy in liquid form," reads another review, who praises the Blue Tansy ingredient for giving her skin a "soft dewy glow". Others commented on the easy absorption, and the clean ingredients included.