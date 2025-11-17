Princess Kate has worn these earrings at least 7 times & they're in the Black Friday sale with 50% off

If there's one thing you need to know about the shopping team at HELLO!, it's that we can't resist a great royal buy, and if you're the same, we have some excellent news: one of the Princess of Wales's most-worn jewellery looks is currently in the Black Friday sale to shop with 50% off.

Princess Kate has her her pick of stunning royal jewellery, and nestled among the priceless pieces and luxury accessories is a pair of affordable earrings that she just can't stop wearing: Monica Vinader's 'Siren' Wire Gold Earrings, £70 / $178.

Princess Kate packed the earrings for the royal Canada tour

Kate's elegant earrings, crafted from 18k gold vermeil, feature green onyx, a stone that's said to promote emotional balance, harmony and tranquility as well as self-love, confidence and patience. At the last count, the Princess of Wales has worn these earrings on at least seven engagements, ranging from a visit to a forest school in London in 2018 to the St Patrick's Day parade eight years ago.

Shop Princess Kate's earrings with 50% off

Shoppers, too, love them. I scoured the Nordstrom reviews and the most-repeated words seemed to be 'elegant', 'gorgeous' and 'pretty'. One reviewer wrote: "Love these. Worth the investment. High quality and very pretty." and another said, "The color is absolutely gorgeous and has a magical glow in sunlight."

© Monica Vinader The earrings look extremely stylish - especially stacked with other gold pieces

Princess Kate's 'Siren' earrings - shop the best lookalikes

While Princess Kate's actual earrings are among her most affordable, you still might want something at a slightly lower price point. Understandable - which is why I went searching for some lookalikes that will add the same elegance to your outfits.

These Amazon 18K gold plated huggie hoop earrings, £12.59 / $13.99 feature emerald-look gems in a similar form and they’re hypoallergenic - the 925 sterling silver underneath the gold plating is nickel-free, lead-free and cadmium-free.

Princess Kate is a fan of huggie styles, and I think this look is one that would fit right in with the jewellery she regularly wears.

The Princess of Wales and Monica Vinader

© Getty Images Princess Kate has worn her Monica Vinader earrings more than half a dozen times over the years

"It's no coincidence that our consistent bestsellers over the years are pieces that have been spotted on the Duchess of Cambridge," jeweller Monica Vinader told us exclusively in 2021. "It's a huge honour to see high-profile women wearing my pieces and how they style and make them their own."

Princess Kate is long time fan of the brand, wearing it most recently to the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in November 2024. Kate chose the beautiful Nura Pearl Necklace to wear to the event, accessorising it with a pair of Collingwood pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.

The 18k solid gold necklace, finished with a freshwater pearl pendant, is a classic piece of jewellery that clearly holds its own against the Princess of Wales' more decadent jewellery pieces.

How to style Princess Kate's Monica Vinader 'Siren' earrings

I personally think the earrings are so gorgeous, and versatile, too - they're dressy enough to wear to the most elegant of occasions, and restrained enough to wear with a white tee shirt and jeans.

The Princess would certainly seem to agree with me - she's recycled them for all kinds of royal engagements, whether formal events or a more casual outings. The 43-year-old royal is clearly in love with them as they've been her go-to accessory with both ballgowns and barn jackets. I really don't need any more proof that the earrings are an easy wear anytime, day or night.