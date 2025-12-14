I’m a shopping editor and this Princess Kate-loved brand is perfect for last-minute Christmas gifts

We all love a little luxury and if you're looking for Christmas gifts that have that in abundance, look no further than Aspinal of London. Known for their impeccable leather goods, from handbags to wallets - Aspinal's gifting range offers a selection of present ideas that feel instantly special.
It's a go-to for me when shopping for my family, as their pieces are stunning and can be heartfelt too; many of the Aspinal gifts can be personalised, with the recipients initial, name or a nickname.
- For mum: Classic Makeup Case, £76 / $145
- For dad: Medium Soft Tidy Tray, £76 / $145
- For boyfriend: Pure Cashmere Scarf, £136 / $260
- For sister: London Phone Case, £96 / $185
- For brother-in-law: Golf Ball Holder, £76 / $145
- For BFF: Bertie Bear Mohair Keyring, £72 / $140
I’ve been writing about Aspinal and its royal following for the past five years at HELLO!, but peek beyond the Kate-loved Mayfair bag or Zara Tindall’s Camera A bag and I’ve discovered a whole selection of presents to suit every single member of my family - even my sister who is, by her own admission, the trickiest one to buy for.
And thanks to the Aspinal delivery times, there's plenty of time to peruse the website and get ordering for guaranteed Christmas delivery.
Aspinal of London Christmas delivery dates
There's good news if you're a last-minute present buyer, as you can order Aspinal's personalised gifts up to 20 December for Christmas delivery if you're in the UK, or 17 December if you're in the US.
- UK Christmas delivery dates: Order by 1pm 20 December for personalised products or 1pm 22 December for non-personalised.
- US Christmas delivery dates: Order by 1pm 17 December for personalised products or by 1pm 19 December for non-personalised.
What to expect from Aspinal's gifts
Handbags are what Aspinal is known for, with royals including Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Kate, toting the brand. But handbags aside, Aspinal is a treasure trove of gifting for the whole family, offering luxury leather goods for him, her and beyond.
But delve beyond and you'll find some true delights. Luxury editions of monopoly, scrabble and backgammon are best sellers, and for kids there's nostalgic-inspired teddy bears, Christmas stockings and teen-friendly bag charms including heart-shaped, plushies and festive-themed nutcrackers.
Leather gloves, cashmere scarves and 18ct gold jewellery make for perfect gifts, alongside Aspinal's hip flasks, cufflinks and classic 2026 diaries, covered in pebble or croc leather for the most stylish start to the new year.
How I chose the best Aspinal Christmas gifts
- Price: Aspinal is a luxury brand but there’s pieces in their Christmas gift offering that are under £50. I’ve tried to include a range of prices to suit budgets both big and small.
- Personal opinion: This has been compiled with my family in mind, and every item chosen is something I would likely gift them.
- Variety: Most HELLO! readers know Aspinal for their beautiful bags, and I wanted to showcase that the British brand is so much more than Princess Kate’s Mayfair, which is why there’s a variety of pieces across Aspinal’s categories including travel accessories and clothing.
The Aspinal Christmas gifts I'm buying this year
Why you should trust me
I not only write about shopping for a living, but I am somewhat of a shopaholic – that’s probably why I’ve been writing about shopping for the past five plus years. This is a paid for article but I would only write such a personal topic about a brand I personally know and love.
