I’m a shopping editor and this Princess Kate-loved brand is perfect for last-minute Christmas gifts

We all love a little luxury and if you're looking for Christmas gifts that have that in abundance, look no further than Aspinal of London. Known for their impeccable leather goods, from handbags to wallets - Aspinal's gifting range offers a selection of present ideas that feel instantly special.

It's a go-to for me when shopping for my family, as their pieces are stunning and can be heartfelt too; many of the Aspinal gifts can be personalised, with the recipients initial, name or a nickname.

I’ve been writing about Aspinal and its royal following for the past five years at HELLO!, but peek beyond the Kate-loved Mayfair bag or Zara Tindall’s Camera A bag and I’ve discovered a whole selection of presents to suit every single member of my family - even my sister who is, by her own admission, the trickiest one to buy for.

And thanks to the Aspinal delivery times, there's plenty of time to peruse the website and get ordering for guaranteed Christmas delivery.

Aspinal of London Christmas delivery dates

There's good news if you're a last-minute present buyer, as you can order Aspinal's personalised gifts up to 20 December for Christmas delivery if you're in the UK, or 17 December if you're in the US.

UK Christmas delivery dates: Order by 1pm 20 December for personalised products or 1pm 22 December for non-personalised.

US Christmas delivery dates: Order by 1pm 17 December for personalised products or by 1pm 19 December for non-personalised.

What to expect from Aspinal's gifts

Handbags are what Aspinal is known for, with royals including Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and Queen Camilla, as well as Princess Kate, toting the brand. But handbags aside, Aspinal is a treasure trove of gifting for the whole family, offering luxury leather goods for him, her and beyond.

But delve beyond and you'll find some true delights. Luxury editions of monopoly, scrabble and backgammon are best sellers, and for kids there's nostalgic-inspired teddy bears, Christmas stockings and teen-friendly bag charms including heart-shaped, plushies and festive-themed nutcrackers.

Leather gloves, cashmere scarves and 18ct gold jewellery make for perfect gifts, alongside Aspinal's hip flasks, cufflinks and classic 2026 diaries, covered in pebble or croc leather for the most stylish start to the new year.

How I chose the best Aspinal Christmas gifts

Price : Aspinal is a luxury brand but there’s pieces in their Christmas gift offering that are under £50. I’ve tried to include a range of prices to suit budgets both big and small.

: Aspinal is a luxury brand but there’s pieces in their Christmas gift offering that are under £50. I’ve tried to include a range of prices to suit budgets both big and small. Personal opinion : This has been compiled with my family in mind, and every item chosen is something I would likely gift them.

: This has been compiled with my family in mind, and every item chosen is something I would likely gift them. Variety: Most HELLO! readers know Aspinal for their beautiful bags, and I wanted to showcase that the British brand is so much more than Princess Kate’s Mayfair, which is why there’s a variety of pieces across Aspinal’s categories including travel accessories and clothing.

The Aspinal Christmas gifts I'm buying this year

For mum - Aspinal Classic Makeup Case © Aspinal £76 AT ASPINAL UK $145 AT ASPINAL US Editor's Note: Every few years my mum asks for a new toiletry case and this year, I’m biting the bullet and spending a bit more on one that I know is going to be the​​​​ one. Large enough to fit more than just make-up, an essential for my mum, it’s made from full-grain leather that’s soft (I’ve felt it, it really is) and can be personalised too, a cute touch I know my mum will appreciate. It comes in a range of colours, and there's different sizes available if you're looking for something a little smaller.

For dad - Soft Tidy Tray © Aspinal £76 AT ASPINAL UK $145 AT ASPINAL US Editor's Note: In a bid to help my dad keep track of his belongings, this stylish tray tidy will sit perfectly on his bedside table and is large enough to hold his loose change, keys, cards and anything else he needs daily. As well as black, this wipe-clean tray comes in dark brown or dark purple.

For boyfriend - Pure Cashmere Scarf © Aspinal £136 AT ASPINAL UK $260 AT ASPINAL US Editor's Note: I have a cashmere scarf and my boyfriend is always trying to borrow it, so this year I’m doing him (and me) a favour and splurging to buy him his very own. I love that the Aspinal scarf can be monogrammed with embroidery, which I will do for my boyfriend so there’s no confusion as to which scarf is his, and which is mine! Made from 100% pure cashmere yarn, it comes in grey, black, red, dark green and navy.

For sister - London Phone Case © Aspinal £96 AT ASPINAL UK $185 AT ASPINAL US Editor's Note: I’ve gone a little off list for my sister, and chosen something I know she’d never buy for herself but will actually use. This hands-free phone case is made from leather, and so useful with its space for her cards too. The full-grain leather is soft, while being sturdy and protective, and if cornflower blue isn't her shade, there's a brown and dark blue version.

For brother-in-law - Golf Ball Holder £76 AT ASPINAL UK $145 AT ASPINAL US Editor's Note: I know my brother-in-law would get a kick out of this rather luxurious golf ball holder! He’ll be the coolest one on the course with this, and since he’s always complaining about having to put golf balls in his pockets, this will do the trick. Holds three balls and is available in black or navy. Aspinal has a range of luxury golfing accessories, so if you've got a golf-mad person to buy for, you'll be in luck - a tee holder, score card holder and golf tidy complete the set.



For my BFF - Bertie Bear Bag Charm © Aspinal £72 AT ASPINAL UK $140 AT ASPINAL US Editor's Note: This is the sweetest, cutest novelty bag charm and I know my best friend will adore it to hang from her tote. It's small, but perfectly formed, made from soft mohair with the most charming silk bow.

Why you should trust me

I not only write about shopping for a living, but I am somewhat of a shopaholic – that’s probably why I’ve been writing about shopping for the past five plus years. This is a paid for article but I would only write such a personal topic about a brand I personally know and love.

We hope you love the products within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner Aspinal. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected these products for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase a product. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.