11 best faux fur coats to keep you cosy and chic all winter

Temperatures are dropping and there's only one jacket that looks luxurious while promising to keep you cosy in the coldest of weather - a faux fur coat. It elevates occasionwear and adds instant glamour to more casual outfits, all while keeping you warm.
While they never really go out of style, the autumn/winter 2024 runways were awash with faux fur coats. From winter whites at Celine to darker hues at Givenchy and printed styles at Louis Vuitton to pastel pieces at Alaïa, for many fashion houses it's this season's outerwear of choice.
- The long faux fur coat: Topshop Faux Fur Coat
- The short faux fur coat: Mango Coat with Fur-Effect Lapels
- The black faux fur coat: New Look Faux Fur Coat
- The burgundy faux fur coat: River Island Faux Fur Coat
- The cream faux fur coat: Karen Millen Collarless Faux Fur Jacket
- The leopard print faux fur coat: H&M Fluffy Coat
With animal fur now banned at fashion week and so many labels going faux, brands have really upped their game with luxe lookalike materials, proving there's no need for the real deal.
The high street has followed suit with some of the most premium styles I've seen yet. Scroll on to shop the edit.
Celebrities wearing faux fur coats
Celebs know that throwing on a faux fur coat instantly elevates any look, and longline styles can also hide a multitude of sins. From Hailey Bieber's stunning chocolate brown number by Saint Laurent paired to perfection with a mini dress and stilettos, to Olivia Wilde's white Chloé coat dressed down with leather trousers and chunky boots, they serve plenty of outfit inspo.
The best faux fur coats for autumn/winter 2024
How to style a faux fur coat
Faux fur coats are one of those rare pieces that can be both oversized and elegant, making them amazing for party season. Whether you're wearing a silky slip dress, a sheer lace midi or a little black mini dress, a relaxed fit faux fur coat will perfectly finish your look. Just add a clutch, heels and statement jewellery.
For daytime styling I'd wear a long faux fur with straight-leg leather trousers and chunky boots, or a shorter style with a black mini skirt, tights and loafers.
My verdict
Burgundy and red wine hues are trending this season. Flattering on all skin tones, it looks great with navy, camel and grey, so River Island's faux fur coat will be a stylish and surprisingly versatile addition to your winter wardrobe. Equally on trend is leopard and H&M's coat is not only affordable, it would be my number one choice to wear with leather pieces and delicate dresses.