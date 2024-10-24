11 best faux fur coats to keep you cosy and chic all winter

Temperatures are dropping and there's only one jacket that looks luxurious while promising to keep you cosy in the coldest of weather - a faux fur coat. It elevates occasionwear and adds instant glamour to more casual outfits, all while keeping you warm.

While they never really go out of style, the autumn/winter 2024 runways were awash with faux fur coats. From winter whites at Celine to darker hues at Givenchy and printed styles at Louis Vuitton to pastel pieces at Alaïa, for many fashion houses it's this season's outerwear of choice.

With animal fur now banned at fashion week and so many labels going faux, brands have really upped their game with luxe lookalike materials, proving there's no need for the real deal.

The high street has followed suit with some of the most premium styles I've seen yet. Scroll on to shop the edit.

Celebrities wearing faux fur coats

[L-R Hailey Bieber, Livia Nunes Marque, Olivia Wilde, Dua Lipa]

Celebs know that throwing on a faux fur coat instantly elevates any look, and longline styles can also hide a multitude of sins. From Hailey Bieber's stunning chocolate brown number by Saint Laurent paired to perfection with a mini dress and stilettos, to Olivia Wilde's white Chloé coat dressed down with leather trousers and chunky boots, they serve plenty of outfit inspo.

The best faux fur coats for autumn/winter 2024

Mango Coat with Fur-Effect Lapels £139.99 at Mango $229.99 at Mango US Editor's Note: With its heavy structure, oversized design and mixed hue finish, Mango's luxe new season faux fur coat looks expensive. It features an inner lining and a button fastening on the front.

New Look Black Faux Fur Coat £69.99 at New Look Editor's Note: For a faux fur coat in a black hue, this trending style from New Look gets five-star reviews. Fully lined, it features notch lapels, a relaxed fit and side slip pockets.

Karen Millen Collarless Faux Fur Jacket £119 at Karen Millen $159 at Karen Millen US Editor's Note: There's no chicer way to wear winter whites than with this collarless coat from Karen Millen. The faux fur style has a relaxed silhouette that finishes at the waist. It also comes in burgundy.

H&M Fluffy Coat £74.99 at H&M Editor's Note: Leopard print is going nowhere fast, and my favourite faux fur coat on the high street comes courtesy of H&M. Fully lined, it falls mid thigh and features welt side pockets.

River Island Faux Fur Coat £99 at River Island £99 at Next Editor's Note: River Island's faux fur coat falls just above the knee and comes in this season's hottest shade - burgundy. Style it with everything from wide-leg jeans to your LBDs.

AllSaints Sora Recycled Faux Fur Relaxed Fit Coat £299 at AllSaints $499 at AllSaints US Editor's Note: I love navy blue as an alternative to a classic black coat, and this longline faux fur from AllSaints is a luxurious option. The single-breasted design is cut with a relaxed fit and a clean structural finish.

M&S Per Una Faux Fur Gilet £69 at M&S $125 at M&S US Editor's Note: If you're shopping for a faux fur gilet to layer with on those slightly warmer days, this white fluffy style is trending at M&S. Cut in a regular fit with a neat concealed fastening, I love it styled over an all-black outfit.

John Lewis Faux Fur Short Jacket £129 at John Lewis Editor's Note: This super soft faux-fur jacket from John Lewis has a short, collarless cut that will look amazing with your denim and wide-leg trousers this winter.

Zara Long Faux Fur Coat £89.99 at Zara $139 at Zara US Editor's Note: Zara's longline faux fur coat is as cosy as cuddling up in a duvet. Style it with patent knee-high black boots to look instantly luxe.

Topshop Faux Fur Coat £110 at ASOS $189 at ASOS US Editor's Note: This fur coat from Topshop looks like the real deal and far more expensive than its price tag - but I promise it's faux. The longline piece has a relaxed fit that can be worn over everything during the winter months.



Frankie Shop Hope Jacket £250 at Farfetch $345 at Farfetch US Editor's Note: Frankie Shop is famed for its stylish staple pieces and the Hope faux fur coat has made it on to my wish list. Featuring a modern oversized collar and cool drop shoulders, it fastens with a concealed front zip. It also has an elasticated waist and cuffs to keep out the cold.

How to style a faux fur coat

Faux fur coats are one of those rare pieces that can be both oversized and elegant, making them amazing for party season. Whether you're wearing a silky slip dress, a sheer lace midi or a little black mini dress, a relaxed fit faux fur coat will perfectly finish your look. Just add a clutch, heels and statement jewellery.

For daytime styling I'd wear a long faux fur with straight-leg leather trousers and chunky boots, or a shorter style with a black mini skirt, tights and loafers.

My verdict

Burgundy and red wine hues are trending this season. Flattering on all skin tones, it looks great with navy, camel and grey, so River Island's faux fur coat will be a stylish and surprisingly versatile addition to your winter wardrobe. Equally on trend is leopard and H&M's coat is not only affordable, it would be my number one choice to wear with leather pieces and delicate dresses.



