Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoy romantic night in St. Andrews

Their anniversary isn't until April, but Kate Middleton had the chance to celebrate their romance as they returned to the place where they fell in love, St. Andrews, Scotland, on Thursday night. Kensington Palace revealed the low-key visit to the college town in a message on Twitter.

Kensington Palace confirmed Kate and William's St. Andrews stay and posted this throwback pic of the two at their university graduation Photo: Getty Images

St. Andrews, famed for it's luxurious golf course, holds a special place in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's hearts – it is where their friendship grew into love when they both studied art history there starting in 2001.

The royal couple opted to stay at The Old Course Hotel ahead of a day full of engagements in nearby Dundee. Bordering the renowned 17th Road Hole of the Old Course, the five-star golf resort and spa overlooks the famous links courses, the stunning West Sands Beach and the beautiful Scottish coastline.



No doubt they made the most of a night away from toddler Prince George and baby Princess Charlotte, enjoying dinner-for-two at one of the hotel's several restaurants. They may well have chosen the Road Hole restaurant for an evening of fine dining where a tasting menu offers the likes of monkfish and rare breed pork, followed by coconut soufflé, and comes with a price tag of £100 (around $150) with wine to match.

St Andrews is where the Duke and Duchess first met in 2001; pictured, where they spent the night on Thursday Photo: The Old Course Hotel



The Duke once called St Andrews "home". When the royal duo attended the St. Andrews University’s 600th anniversary celebrations in 2012, he remembered joyfully: "I have been able to lead as 'normal' a student life as I could have hoped for and I'm very grateful to everyone, particularly the locals."



The Queen's grandson then went on to explain the sentimental significance of St Andrews to them, saying, "this is a very special moment for Catherine and me. It feels like coming home".

The Old Course Hotel boasts more than a 100 rooms and six bars and restaurants Photo: The Old Course Hotel

William and Kate first crossed paths in 2001 when they opted for the same halls of residence. They later went on to share a house in their second and third year of college and their relationship blossomed into a full-blown romance. The rest, of course, is royal history.