Eva Longoria shows off her amazing figure in a bikini while on honeymoon

Eva Longoria couldn't look happier! The newlywed has posted a picture of herself jumping for joy on her honeymoon with new husband José 'Pepe' Bastón. The actress, who is believed to be on her honeymoon in Cambodia, updated her 2.6 million followers about her holiday adventures on her Instagram page.

The star, who simply captioned the pictures “#honeymoon”, showed herself exploring gorgeous beaches and ancient temples during her vacation. In one of the photos, the Desperate Housewives actress showed off her toned body as she jumped into the air in a nude and black bikini.

The actress showed off her toned body during a trip to the beach on her honeymoon Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria

A few days earlier the 41-year-old gave fans another glimpse of herself in a swimsuit when she uploaded a video of herself swimming in a beautiful lagoon. Looking flawless without makeup, the star turned to the camera and said, “Okay, I wasn't going to do much snaps cause I'm on my honeymoon, but I had to show you guys this,” as she points at the cascading waterfall.

While Eva hasn’t mentioned her location, her Instagram shots seem to give it away. The waterfall video appears to be in Mauritius, while she has also posted photos that were taken in Cambodia.

The couple, who chose our sister publication HOLA! USA to exclusively publish their official wedding photos, tied the knot on May 21 in a stunning wedding ceremony held at the pair's home in Mexico. The duo said their “I do's” in front of 80 of their closest family and friends, including Victoria Beckham, Ricky Martin, Mario Lopez and Melanie Griffiths.

Eva and Pepe chose our sister publication HOLA! USA to publish their first official wedding photos Photo: HELLO!

For the nuptials Eva looked stunning in a signature silhouette white dress designed by her good friend Victoria Beckham , while her hairstyle was designed by close friend and Hollywood celebrity stylist Ken Paves. Pepe, in turn, chose a three-piece gray suit custom made by Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli.

#HoneyMoon #Love #Waterfalls Un vídeo publicado por Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) el 26 de May de 2016 a la(s) 1:01 PDT

The entrepreneur proposed to his now-wife in Dubai in early December by giving her a stunning ruby ring. The happy newlyweds met through a friend in 2013 but funnily enough Eva didn't fall for Pepe the first time she laid eyes on him. It wasn't until the second time that Longoria met José that she felt the chemistry and that the "angels were singing."