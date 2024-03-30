Tom Brady enjoys bonding with kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 on ski holiday

Tom Brady recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse into his personal life, showcasing a family ski trip that brought together his children for some snowy fun.

At 46, the athlete, known for his legendary tenure with the New England Patriots and recent endeavors to become part-owner of the Raiders, demonstrated his dedication as a father with snapshots featuring his son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, shared with his staggering 14.8 million followers.

Captioning the post as "Last runs of the year with these future X-Games contestants," Tom highlighted a playful, adventurous side to his parenting, celebrating the ski season's end with Benjamin and Vivian.

The trio's ski gear and spirited poses reflected a day filled with joy and sporty excitement, underscoring the strong bonds within the Brady family.

© Instagram Tom with daughter Vivian

Tom, embracing a rugged yet charming look with a speckled gray beard, donned a camouflage coat, a red helmet, and matching ski goggles, ready to hit the slopes.

Benjamin, following his dad's style cues, sported a similar coat and black helmet, while Vivian chose a contrasting ensemble with white pants, gloves, a black coat, and a panda helmet, adding a touch of whimsy to her ski attire.

© Instagram Vivian makes snow angels

The family's outing was captured through a series of photos, including a delightful shot of Vivian making a snow angel, epitomizing winter's playful spirit.

These moments of togetherness and adventure offer a peek into Tom's life beyond the gridiron, revealing the joys and simple pleasures of family time.

© Instagram Tom Brady with his kids

Amidst Tom's family-focused narrative, Gisele Bundchen, his ex-wife, has been exploring new chapters in her life with Joaquim Valente.

At the launch of her cookbook, Nourish, in Miami, Gisele was supported by Joaquim, where she shared insights into her wellness journey influenced by Joaquim and his brothers, "Valente and his siblings taught me 'food spacing and food combining' for health."

In a candid revelation to The New York Times, Gisele opened up about her current relationship, emphasizing the depth of their connection, "This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," highlighting the transparency and honesty that define their bond.

She also addressed the rumors surrounding her divorce from Tom, stating, "That is a lie," and shed light on the broader issue of sexism in the scrutiny faced by women during breakups.

