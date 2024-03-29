Frankie Bridge shows off abs in £27.50 bikini during idyllic Maldives getaway

Frankie Bridge is a singer and mother-of-two, but to her 1.6 million Instagram followers, she is also an influencer with impeccable fashion style who every Sunday shares her favourite items of clothing, or as Frankie famously refers to them, her “faves”, with her fans.

And although she and her family have left the UK and jetted off on an idyllic holiday to the Maldives to relax and unwind, Frankie made sure to pack her suitcases with plenty of envy-inducing outfits to delight her fanbase with.

© Instagram Frankie struck a pose in a gorgeous Oysho bikini

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 35-year-old showcased some of the beachwear she had to the other side of the world, including a few stunning bikinis, which she proudly modelled on the island’s white sandy beaches.

“A little slice of island life,” Frankie captioned a post featuring 10 different photos of her and her family during their holiday on Instagram.

© Instagram Frankie shares a gorgeous photo of her husband and youngest son admiring the sunset

In one of the snaps, the star looked incredible in a brown bikini which she paired with a matching cap and leopard-print sarong.

However, it was her colourful two-piece from Oysho, which retails at £25.99 for the bottoms and £27.99 for the top, that stood out amongst her different beach looks.

© Instagram The singer shares several envy-inducing photos on her Instagram

Taking to her Stories, Frankie shared a selfie showing her with the gorgeous turquoise sea behind her whilst giving a peace sign to the camera. The photo clearly displayed her colourful non-wired bikini top, which features a square neckline and removable cups as well as a knit wave pattern in blue, black, green and white.

Also on show were her incredible abs and toned arms.

And if her followers loved those pieces, then they’ll be delighted to know that there is more coming – and very soon.

© Instagram The family are staying at the Siyam World Maldives beach resort

“I may be on holiday but work never stops! We shot a really great Faves today which will be out this Sunday,” she told her followers alongside a video of her steaming her clothes inside her villa.

She added: “It was very hot shooting this, so I really hope you enjoy it,” alongside a laughing emoji.