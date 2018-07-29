Corrie's Bhavna Limbachia shares first wedding photos following secret ceremony The actress tied the knot last weekend in an intimate ceremony in Cheshire

Coronation Street star Bhavna Limbachia tied the knot to actor Darren Kuppan in a low-key ceremony last weekend in an intimate ceremony in Cheshire, and until a few days ago, the actress chose to keep details of her wedding day under wraps. The star then delighted her fans on Saturday after sharing a series of gorgeous photographs from the ceremony on social media. The actress – who plays Rana Habeeb in the long-running ITV soap – took to Instagram to share some stunning professional shots, which revealed that she had worn not one, but two stunning bridal gowns. Bhavana was pictured in a stunning floor-length strapless gown by Zeynep Kartal, followed by a beautiful red and gold traditional Indian wedding outfit, complete with a red and white floral garland around her neck. Darren wore a co-ordinating outfit with a matching garland, after changing from a smart grey suit with a white shirt for his first look of the day.

Coronation Street star Bhavna Limbachia on her wedding day Photo credit: Arif Rasib

Bhavna's Coronation Street co-stars – some of which were in attendance on her special day – were some of the first to comment on her wedding photographs. Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Platt in the show, wrote: "Ahh Bhavna congratulations you both look incredible and your dress is stunning," while Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Webster, said: "Ahh wow, beautiful!" Alya Nazir actress Sair Khan added: "There are no words!" Guests in attendance on the big day included Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany Platt in Corrie, who arrived with her boyfriend Tom Leech.

The Corrie star stunned in two gorgeous wedding outfits Photo credit: Arif Rasib

Since the wedding, Bhavna appears to be enjoying her honeymoon, and has been documenting her time off work on Instagram Stories, revealing that she was on a "much needed break". The newlywed recently uploaded a photo of her passport, followed by the glorious welcome she and her husband received at their hotel in Bali. The couple were met in the lobby by a dancer wearing a traditional, colourful dress and a golden crown. "Well this is exciting, wowzers. Welcome to Bali!" Bhavna was heard saying. "Wow she's amazing, look what she's wearing, how cool. She's amazing."

Bhava has is best known for her lesbian storyline in Corrie, and is currently in a relationship with her close friend Kate Connor, played by actress Faye Brookes. The character is the soap's first ever gay Muslim character, and Bhava has previously spoken about wanting to do her storyline justice, and to help those who have problems coming out due to their ethnicity or religion.