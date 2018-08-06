See the sweet way Amanda Holden paid tribute to her late grandmother The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed her grandmother passed away in July

Amanda Holden has travelled down to Cornwall to spend time with her family following the death of her grandmother Ethel. The Britain's Got Talent star paid tribute to her grandmother, who passed away at the end of July, by enlisting a band to perform in her memory during a family meal over the weekend.

The mum-of-two posed alongside local male vocal band Fisherman's Friends following their performance in Port Isaac. "Me and @fishyfriendsofficial #PortIsaac. Thank you for the tribute for Ethel #Cornish #family," she captioned the photo.

Amanda Holden paid tribute to her late grandmother in Cornwall

Although the reason for her visit was a sad one, Amanda also made time to enjoy the summer weather and beautiful beaches by going surfing. The 47-year-old posted a snap of herself walking into the sea in a yellow bikini, while holding a surf board on Sunday.

The actress spends a lot of time in Cornwall, and visited earlier this year for a family break with her sister, mum, grandmother and daughter Hollie. Amanda shared several photos from the relaxing break on social media, including a sweet shot of her youngest daughter Hollie, six, enjoying ice cream with her great-grandmother at the beach. In other images they can be seen on a boat trip looking for dolphins off the coast of Rock. "Omg how lucky is this," Amanda later captioned a video of dolphins swimming alongside their boat.

Amanda also went surfing during her holiday

Amanda announced the sad news that her grandmother had passed away at the end of July. Posting a picture of the evening's lunar eclipse, she wrote across the image: "All the stars we steal from the night sky will never be enough… My darling Nanny has left us. She will live in our hearts forever." She also captioned the photograph: "#bloodmoon #myfamily #myworld #my #beloved #funny #stubborn #fiesty #nanny and a #greatgrandmother #bignana #Ethel #lovedhertothemoonandback."

