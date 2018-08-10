Things to do this week in London: 10 to 16 August Your weekend plans are sorted!

There's always something fun to do in London and this week is no different. An outdoor screening of a classic blockbuster, a chocolate-themed cocktail club and a very energetic 5k run are all on the list. And let's not forget, Afternoon Tea Week commences! Read on for fun things to do in the capital...

Have afternoon tea at Titania's Tea Garden

Want an extra special setting to celebrate afternoon tea week? Visit Shakespeare's Globe, home of the Midsummer Night's Dream pop-up, where guests are invited to dine in Titania's Tea Garden. Their traditional menu features sandwiches, scones and sweet treats including blackcurrant jam and violet macaroons and rhubarb and custard chouquette with angel wings. With views overlooking St Paul's, it'll be a day to remember!

swanlondon.co.uk/midsummer-popup

Buy tickets for the ultimate champagne experience

If you love a glass (or two) of champagne and fancy treating yourself to something extra special to see out the summer, then why not book onto KRUG’s ‘Tracks on Tracks' champagne experience? On Friday 31st August, guests will be taken on a luxury train and whisked across the English countryside, while stopping at three private platforms for exclusive musical performances, and of course, champagne. Each act has been selected by Jools Holland as part of a curated musical journey, and the food is crafted by Luke Robinson of Evelyn’s Table. As the weather gets cooler (goodbye, heatwave!), it’s the ultimate luxurious experience to look forward to.

Tickets start from £450 for entire package including return travel to London, and can be purchased from www.krugencounters.co.uk.

Catch an outdoor screening of Thelma & Louise

Released in 1991, Thelma & Louise is one of those golden oldies that you'll never tire of watching. Pop-Up Screens are showing the iconic movie in the historic Guildhall Yard on 14 August and there will be bar on the night (stocked with everything from beer to wine) if you find yourself getting a little thirsty in between scenes. Promising plenty of action in a beautiful setting, it's the perfect excuse to ditch your sofa for the great outdoors.

designmynight.com/london/whats-on/date-night/thelma-louise?t=5b6d7d8cdce660145f244f55

Enjoy amazing views with amazing food at Savage Garden

With second-to-none views of the Shard, Tower Bridge and the Tower of London, the excellent rooftop bar and restaurant at the Hilton Doubletree will make you fall in love with London again – no matter how long you have been living there for. Luckily, you can enjoy the stunning views with some seriously delicious food, from tempura oysters to exquisite coconut beef ribs. The cocktails are also fabulous as well – we recommend Wild Poison!

doubletree3.hilton.com/en/hotels/united-kingdom/doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-london-tower-of-london-LONTLDI/dining/index.html

Singalong at Studio 88

Love dining and partying to a live band playing your favourite tunes? Then this is definitely the place for you. Settle in for a night in front of an amazingly talented band who can play anything and everything you suggest – from Disney to classic rock to chart music – while enjoying the fantastic grub which includes shrimp tacos, pulled pork and finish off your meal with a classic banana split! This venue would be absolutely perfect if you're planning any sort of party, as the staff treat you like friends and the place has a great atmosphere.

studio88.bar

Indulge at the Chocolate Cocktail Club

The stuff dreams are made of? That would be The Chocolate Cocktail Club. This indulgent pop-up will be around Covent Garden for four weeks, serving Londoners every type of chocolate cocktail imaginable. A £10 ticket will get you a complimentary Chocolate Martini upon arrival, but make sure you try The After Eight O'Clock and The Caramel King before your 90-minute slot finishes. They might be high on the calorie count, but they're more than worth the extra pounds.

designmynight.com/london/bars/covent-garden/no-such-place/the-chocolate-cocktail-club?t=5b6d7d08dce66014825148b9

Unlimited crab mac and cheese on Mondays

Who said Mondays were rubbish? Seafood restaurant CLAW in Carnaby is serving unlimited crab mac and cheese every Mondays for just £15. Expect lashings of Bermondsey Raclette, Ogleshield cheese and the finest Salcombe crab - mouthwatering! If you're looking for a lighter dish, the restaurant has also just introduced a trout poké bowl, in association with Island Poké bowl. The bowl is packed with beetroot cured trout on a bed of leafy greens dressed with a herby soy dressing, pickled English pear with togarashi, yuzu ricotta, edamame, and is topped with shoestring beetroot crisps. One thing to note - it will be served across all Island Poké sites, not in CLAW itself.

claw.co.uk

Try a delightful, themed afternoon tea

Luxury private members' club Home House creates themed afternoon teas that change seasonally. For Afternoon Tea Week, guests can enjoy an English Country Garden Afternoon Tea. Expect finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and the traditional cakes and desserts. There's also the option to upgrade with a glass of bubbly.

homehouse.co.uk

Spruce up your 5k run

Is the summer weather making you want to run outside more? Make your outdoor run even more interesting by joining Another_Run, who will be hosting a weekly 5k run with two HIIT circuit stations and a final killer sprint to finish your workout. The runs take place every Monday at 6:45pm from the Another_Space Bank studio on 40 Coleman Street. Join the fun for just £10.

anotherspace.london