Elizabeth Hurley enjoys dreamy Maldives holiday – and you won't believe how much it costs

Elizabeth Hurley has jetted away for another luxurious holiday, this time enjoying a dreamy getaway in the Maldives. The 53-year-old is staying at the five-star Milaidhoo resort and has been sharing several photos and videos from the break on social media – as well as showcasing plenty of her own beachwear designs.

The Royals star has picked the perfect resort for a relaxing getaway; the five-star resort has only 50 villas on a small, secluded island, which is accessible via a 35-minute seaplane flight from Maldives International Airport.

Elizabeth Hurley is on holiday in the Maldives

There are an array of different villas to choose from, including over-water accommodation that boast their own private swimming pools on an outdoor terrace. Elizabeth could have also chosen a huge beach residence, which has its own private infinity pool, living room and kitchenette which all boast stunning sea views and lead directly on to the beach.

The actress gave a peek at her accommodation in an Instagram post on Thursday, showing her bedroom with a double bed, armchair and sliding glass doors that lead to the rest of the villa visible in the background.

The actress is staying at the Milaidhoo resort

As well as relaxing on the beach or in the pool, there would be no shortage of activities for Elizabeth to enjoy during the trip, including diving and snorkeling, or taking a boat trip out to neighbouring islands. There is also a luxury spa that hosts daily yoga and meditation classes, as well as providing indulgent pampering treatments to guests.

However, a stay at the resort doesn’t come cheap. A water pool villa can cost as much as £2,666 per night, while a beach pool villa could cost around £2,819, excluding taxes and fees. The rate only includes breakfast, so guests have to pay for the rest of their meals and drinks separately.

