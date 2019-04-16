Lisa Faulkner posts gorgeous photo with John Torode during special outing The couple have just returned from a holiday of a lifetime

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have been making memories during a dream holiday to Zambia and Botswana over the past week, and now they are back in the UK, Lisa has been reminiscing about their travels on social media. The former EastEnders actress took to Instagram to post one particularly lovely picture of the pair while they were on safari in Botswana – the destination loved by royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In the caption, she joked that they looked like a "Safari Ken and Barbie," and fans were quick to comment on the image. One wrote: "You two are so adorable," while another said: "Fabulous couple." Lisa's good friend, Kate Thornton, meanwhile, added of Kate's safari hat: "That hat looks seriously good on you."

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode enjoyed a special safari holiday

MORE: How Kate Middleton will celebrate Easter with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Last week, the celebrity couple visited the Victoria Falls in Zambia, and Lisa paid tribute to her fiancé in another sweet social media post. Sharing a picture of the pair during their visit, she wrote: "Love this man @johntorodecooks and what a view. Loved Victoria Falls. We got soaked by the spray and deafened by the sound of the water. Truly incredible." John was quick to reply to Lisa's sweet words, writing in the comments section: "I bloody love you."

The couple got engaged on Christmas Day

It's been a busy few months for John and Lisa, who have been filming their new cooking programme, John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen. The show debuted on 31 March, and features other well-known chefs as well as the popular couple. And while working with your partner may have it downsides for some people, Lisa had nothing but good words to say about filming alongside John. "It's so nice to travel into work and chat all day, then continue chatting at home. He's my best mate and it's lovely to stand next to him and think he's got me and I've got him," she told The Sun. John equally enjoys working with Lisa. During a recent appearance on This Morning, the 53-year-old revealed the secret to the cooking couple's relationship saying: "Do we argue in the kitchen? No we don't! We get on really, really well and because we're very different - I'm cheffy, she's a home cook - and there's a lovely thing that comes together."

READ: Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha reveals exciting news regarding her co-star

The couple announced their engagement at the beginning of the year, and while they are very much looking forward to getting married, the former Holby City actress recently admitted that they have had to put their wedding plans on hold for the moment because they are so busy. "I've been so busy with writing and doing the show. Once I've got Easter out of the way I can start planning," she told The Sun.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.